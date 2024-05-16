3 best licenses to use in Pokemon Unite's Dragon Carnival

From May 16 to June 12, 2024, Pokemon Unite trainers worldwide will gear up for an electrifying experience, as the Dragon Carnival event takes the stage. This limited-time event brings forth a series of challenges, rewards, and thrilling battles, all centered around the mighty Dragon-type Pokemon within the game. Amidst the chaos of the arena, three licenses shine brightly, offering trainers the tools they need to dominate the competition.

While all Dragon-type Pokemon in Pokemon Unite's Dragon Carnival event are effective and offer great utility, these three contenders stand out and excel above the rest. However, it's important to note that individual playstyles may vary, and what works for one trainer may not necessarily be applicable for another.

This event's major highlight is how it reduces the cooldown for all moves. It gives trainers the green light to spam their moves more often in battles. That said, let's look at which licenses make the most of this benefit.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Best picks to use in Pokemon Unite's Dragon Carnival

1) Dragonite

Dragonite: The Versatile Behemoth (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dragonite is one of the most versatile contenders in the arena of the Dragon Carnival. It equips itself with a moveset tailor-made for both offense and defense, making it an unstoppable force when equipped with the right Held Items.

During the event, the cooldowns of Dragonite moves are drastically reduced, letting trainers unleash a barrage of devastation on their foes with unparalleled efficiency.

Dragonite's ace in the hole move "Outrage," lets it charge forward, dealing damage to all nearby enemies and boosting attack speed temporarily, making it much more effective in combat.

Whether it is repositioning for a surprise gank using its Unite Move or turning the tide of a team fight, Dragonite's uses during the Dragon Carnival are never-ending.

2) Goodra

Goodra: The Indomitable Tank (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Goodra turns out to be a responsible guardian on the battlefield of the Dragon Carnival arena. With high durability and sustenance, Goodra becomes a formidable presence who refuses to yield to its foes. Under the effects of the event's cooldown reduction mechanics, Goodra's resilience reaches new heights, making it a force to be reckoned with in prolonged clashes.

What sets Goodra apart is its ability to heal mid-combat using Dragon Pulse. Unleashing a shock wave in a designated direction, Goodra damages enemies while restoring its own HP. The more opponents the attack hits, the more healing you will receive.

This special healing ability makes Goodra one of the strongest on the battlefield, as it usually outlasts its opponents through sheer endurance. One more trick Goodra can add to its bag is the passive ability to slow down opponents.

As one of the hardiest and most sustainable licenses available during Dragon Carnival, Goodra is an invaluable addition to any team.

3) Miraidon

Miraidon: The Electrifying Assassin (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Miraidon is one of the swiftest, deadliest assassins amid the mayhem in the Dragon Carnival arena. With high damage and matchless mobility, the quality of executing opponents quickly and securing objectives with ruthless efficiency is second to none.

Now, under the effects of the event's cooldown reduction mechanics, already potent abilities are turned into something quite devastating for allowing trainers to release relentless barrages of electric fury upon opponents.

The signature move of Miraidon, Charge Beam, which is a long-range attack, inflicts considerable damage on enemies and raises the Special Attack of Miraidon upon each successful hit.

In addition, Electro Drift by Miraidon gives it peerless mobility and crowd control, enabling it to weave in and out of combat with grace while dealing devastating attacks on its enemies.

Able to store electric power and unleash boosted attacks, Miraidon becomes an opponent to be reckoned with in the hands of an experienced trainer. Whether it be chasing or turning team fights in a heartbeat, Miraidon's light-speed attacks instill fear into its opponents' hearts, making this dragon a force to be reckoned with at the arena of Dragon Carnival.

Mastering the rewarding experience of the Dragon Carnival event in Pokemon Unite requires harnessing the power of formidable Dragon-type Pokemon and utilizing their abilities to their fullest potential. With licenses such as Dragonite, Goodra, and Miraidon at their disposal, trainers can unleash devastation upon their foes and claim victory in the illustrious Mer Stadium.

So, gear up, sharpen your skills, and prepare to dominate the arena like never before in the electrifying world of Pokemon Unite.

