5 Pokemon GO changes that disappointed players would like to change

What are the Pokemon GO changes that disappointed players would like to change themselves? There's certainly quite a list to choose from, as Niantic has rolled out a sizable collection of tweaks and additions to the mobile title in recent years that have garnered their fair share of criticism. Few days go by without fans remarking their disappointment with a given change or feature.

However, some changes made to Pokemon GO have drawn more disappointment and disillusionment than others. Since this is the case, it doesn't hurt to look back at some of the most unfortunate changes in the game that players are desperately hoping are changed for the better as soon as possible.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion.

5 Pokemon GO changes that players want improved

1) The Infamous Remote Raiding Nerf

Niantic's remote raiding nerf may be Pokemon GO players' most disappointing (Image via Niantic)

Arguably the most controversial change that arrived in Pokemon GO in recent memory was the limitation of remote raid pass usage, and the reduction of availability of those raid passes. This effectively limited players from remote raiding regularly, causing a firestorm that many longtime fans are still upset about.

Put plainly, while Niantic has reiterated its commitment to exploring communities and in-person activities, some players simply can't participate in in-person raids. Their community for the game has diminished too much, or they may have health problems prohibiting them from raiding in person, or perhaps the weather in their locale is too harsh to spend extended periods outdoors.

Whatever the case, more than anything else, Pokemon GO fans are sorely wishing for remote raiding changes that allow the gameplay mode to continue without restriction. Many fans have suggested that in-person raiders receive bonuses while remote raiding is kept like before its controversial nerf, but Niantic may not budge on this issue, even after massive community outcry.

2) Shortened Community Days

Shortened Community Days have led many Pokemon GO players to stop participating (Image via Niantic)

Community Days were once some of the most popular monthly events in Pokemon GO, but Niantic has since limited their timeframe to three hours. For players who have other obligations during the Community Day's timeframe, the change has made participating in the events incredibly difficult.

It's no secret that many players are grown adults with jobs and lives outside of the game, and dropping their responsibilities to catch a featured Pokemon and gain rewards is hardly possible for them. Many trainers have stated that since the Community Day event is named what it is, players should have a full 24 hours to participate so they can schedule around it flexibly.

3) Weekly Coin Box Removals

For quite some time, Pokemon GO offered a fantastic offer that allowed players to collect many quality items in a single weekly box that would cost one Pokecoin. Players could once snag raid passes, high-end Poke Balls, and Move TMs for a completely negligible asking price, but Niantic eventually diminished the contents of these boxes before completely removing them.

Moreover, there was no real announcement about this change; it simply happened, and players were left scrambling to catch up. Not long after, several prices in the in-game store increased for items, leaving players with a very sour taste in their mouths. At this point, many trainers decided that they would refuse to give Niantic additional money via shop transactions until affordable weekly boxes returned.

It's unclear why Niantic would remove these weekly boxes other than attempting to get players to spend more on microtransactions in the in-game store, but the community backlash may have had the opposite effect. It's hard to tell without an income breakdown, but countless players relied on those boxes to assist with gameplay, particularly in locations with a small number of Pokestops.

4) Diminished Legendary Pokemon Rewards from PvP

Pokemon GO's PvP isn't quite as rewarding for players as it once was (Image via Niantic)

For a time, Pokemon GO's PvP leagues were a fantastic way to capture legendary Pokemon, particularly if players didn't have many gyms nearby to raid. As trainers increased their PvP rank, better Pokemon, including legendaries, could be obtained. However, the current state of PvP shows that snagging legendaries has become much less worthwhile.

For example, the Timeless Travels PvP season only offers a potential legendary capture at Rank 20, and the reward Pokemon is tied to whatever the active raid boss is during 5-star raids. The diversity is narrowed down substantially, and trainers have had to keep an eye on their raid calendars and ranks just to have the capture encounters align.

With such diminished rewards, it isn't much of a surprise that some Pokemon GO fans have forgone PvP, remarking that the rewards aren't worth the effort, especially given the prevalence of boosters and cheaters in PvP.

5) Paywalled Pokemon

Pokemon GO players aren't fans of paying for access to certain Pokemon (Image via Niantic)

While some Pokemon GO fans are likely happy to pay real-world money for extra items, the Mythic Blade event kicked off a firestorm from fans accusing Niantic of pay-walling certain Pokemon. During this event, the mythical creature Keldeo was only available by paying for a $7.99 USD research ticket, and trainers were having none of it.

Considering other mythical species like Deoxys and Darkrai had been made available in raids, players cried foul about the need to pay to access the chance to catch a Pokemon. Since then, several mythicals like Diancie and Sky Forme Shaymin have been made exclusive catches during Pokemon GO Fest's international events, something many players simply can't afford to travel out to.

Fans believe Niantic's mobile title should be a game where "catchin' em all" is perfectly possible without dropping sums of money at the developer's feet. However, it seems as though Niantic has no intent of changing its strategy for the time being.

