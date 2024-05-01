5 rare Kanto Pokemon Niantic should have made available in Rediscover Kanto Pokemon GO

The world of Pokemon GO is ever-evolving, with Niantic consistently introducing new events and features to maintain excitement among its fanbase. The Rediscover Kanto event, aimed at celebrating the original Pokemon from Kanto, has been a nostalgic treat for players. However, there are some rare Pocket Monsters from this region that Niantic could have highlighted to enhance the experience.

Here are five rare Kanto Pokemon that would have made the Rediscover Kanto event even more memorable.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 rare Pokemon that should have been included in Rediscover Kanto Pokemon GO

1) Porygon

Porygon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Porygon, known for its distinctive, polygonal appearance, is a Normal-type Pokemon that is quite rare in the wild.

Traditionally found in urban areas, Porygon would have been a perfect match for trainers hunting in metropolitan sectors or specifically in the City Biomes in Pokemon GO. Its unique aesthetic and rarity could have made it a prized catch during the event, offering a special challenge for city-dwelling players.

2) Lapras

Lapras in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Water/Ice-type critter, Lapras carries a mythical charm with its serene, gentle demeanor and lore of ferrying people across bodies of water. Once a more common sight in special events and Community Days, Lapras sightings have dwindled, making it a rare find for many trainers.

Niantic could have utilized water-themed events, capitalizing on natural settings like lakes, rivers, and coastal areas, to boost Lapras appearances, delighting both new players and veterans longing for the nostalgia of early game days.

3) Chansey

Chansey in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Chansey, a Normal-type critter, is known for its elusiveness in Pokemon GO. This Pocket Monster, cherished for its high HP and utility in gym defenses, rarely appears in the wild outside of special events or lucky egg hatches.

Including Chansey in the Rediscover Kanto event could have offered a fun challenge for trainers dedicated to rounding up all the nostalgic Pokemon. Its rarity and utility would make it a rewarding catch for those fortunate enough to find it.

4) Snorlax

Snorlax in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Snorlax, the sleeping giant, remains one of the iconic figures from the Kanto region. This Normal-type Pokemon's rarity and formidable presence in battles make it a sought-after prize. The critter sporadically appears in the wild, typically around special events or specific habitats known for their serene, natural settings.

Highlighting Snorlax in the Rediscover Kanto event could have rekindled the excitement of stumbling upon this slumbering giant during a leisurely walk or exploration.

5) Dratini

Dratini's Paldean entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Dratini, which evolves into the mighty Dragonite, is a Dragon-type Pokemon that embodies the essence of rare and powerful creatures in Pokemon GO. It is primarily found near water bodies, especially during favorable weather conditions like wind, making it perfectly fitting as a Beach Biome spawn.

Dratini’s inclusion in the Rediscover Kanto event, and the prospect of evolving it into one of the strongest Pseudo-legendary Pokemon in the game, could have excited trainers. Niantic could have amplified its spawn rates near water during specific weather conditions, adding an element of strategic planning to the event.

While the Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto event has been a delightful journey down memory lane, the inclusion of these five rare Pocket Monsters could have deepened the sense of adventure and achievement.

Niantic could have enhanced engagement by strategically placing these Pokemon in suitable biomes and increasing their appearances during the event. This approach would have offered both long-time fans and new players exciting challenges.

Additionally, it would bring the joy and thrill of capturing some of the most rare and beloved Pokemon from the original series.

To learn more about Pokemon GO, check out our other articles: