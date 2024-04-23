How do biomes work in Pokemon GO?

As for the new and upcoming events, many might be wondering about biomes in Pokemon GO. The game has introduced a captivating new feature called biomes, which dramatically enhances gameplay by integrating real-world ecosystems. This innovative addition changes the way we experience environments and encounter Pokemon in the wild.

Here’s a deep dive into how biomes work in Pokemon GO and what this means for trainers around the globe.

What are Biomes and how do they work in Pokemon GO?

Biomes in Pokemon GO are essentially different types of real-world ecosystems that influence not only the appearance of the game environment but also determine which Pokemon you're likely to encounter in various areas.

These ecosystems range from forests and beaches to mountains and cities, each hosting a unique array of Pokemon species.

One of the most visually appealing aspects of biomes is how they change according to the time of day and seasons. For instance, trainers can experience stunning sunset visuals in beach biomes, adding to the game's allure.

The selected vegetation and scenery in the biomes can also change colors to reflect the current season at the trainer's location, enhancing the realism of the environment.

The different types of Biomes in Pokemon GO and their Pokemon spawns

The Paldean Wilglett is set to make its debut in the Beach Biome (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since the introduction of biomes, trainers have noticed that certain Pokemon from the Kanto region are more likely to appear in specific biomes:

Forest Biome : Known for spawning leafy and bug-type Pokemon like Bulbasaur, Caterpie, and Oddish.

: Known for spawning leafy and bug-type Pokemon like Bulbasaur, Caterpie, and Oddish. Beach Biome : Typically home to water-type Pokemon such as Squirtle, Psyduck, and Magikarp.

: Typically home to water-type Pokemon such as Squirtle, Psyduck, and Magikarp. Mountain Biome : A habitat for rock and ground-types like Sandshrew and Diglett.

: A habitat for rock and ground-types like Sandshrew and Diglett. City Biome: Common for urban dwellers like Pidgey, Machop, and Gastly.

These are not a detailed list, but they give trainers a good idea of what to expect in each biome. The game uses data from the USGS on global ecosystems to map out these biomes accurately.

Special Events and Biomes

Different creatures interacting in various Biomes as shown in the trailer of the event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While biomes typically dictate the Pokemon found within them, special events and seasons in the game can alter these norms. For example, during certain events, you might find Pokemon that don't usually appear in your local biome. This keeps gameplay exciting and unpredictable, as trainers can encounter rare or unexpected Pokemon during these times.

How are Biomes and Habitats different?

It's important to differentiate between biomes and habitats, terms that are sometimes mistakenly used interchangeably.

In Pokemon GO, "biomes" refer to the broad ecosystems that influence the game's environmental graphics and Pokemon spawns. "Habitats," on the other hand, are specific to GO Fest event venues and are not used outside of those contexts.

The introduction of biomes in Pokemon GO is a significant enhancement that brings a new level of depth and excitement to the game. By simulating real-world ecosystems, Niantic has not only made the game more visually engaging but also enriched the strategic elements of Pokemon hunting.

The debut of Wiglett in Pokemon GO using these new mechanics adds another layer of depth to the game.

Whether you're exploring a lush forest or a bustling cityscape, the biomes feature ensures that every encounter feels fresh and authentic. Keep exploring different areas to see what unique Pokemon each biome has to offer

FAQs on biomes in Pokemon GO

Q1) What is a biome specific Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

In Pokemon GO, many Pokemon are more likely to spawn in areas that reflect their natural habitat. These are called biome specific Pokemon.

Q2) What Pokemon get added to each biome?

Pokemon GO biomes are based on real-world locations. Forests favor grass and bug types, beaches see water types, and mountains have rock and ground types. Events and seasons can also affect which Pokemon appear.

Q3) Can you choose what biome you spawn in?

No, Pokemon GO spawns Pokemon based on the biome (area type) where you are. You can't directly choose the biome.

