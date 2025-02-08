5 things fans would love to see in Pokemon GO Fest 2025

Pokemon GO Fest 2025 has the potential to be one of the greatest events in the mobile title's history. With mechanics like Mega Evolutions and Gigantamax Battles, the game can support various types of Raid Battles, which are arguably the best part of the yearly celebration.

Niantic could introduce a few more things to make GO Fest 2025 truly special. Recent leaks from Game Freak, along with the anticipated release date of Pokemon Legends Z-A, could also impact the annual event if they prove to be true.

Here are five things Niantic should add to Pokemon GO Fest 2025.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer

5 ideas for Pokemon GO Fest 2025

1) Kalos theme

The Kalos region would be the best theme for GO Fest 2025 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When it came to picking the regions for the themes of recent yearly events, Niantic strangely skipped over Kalos, choosing to represent Alola for GO Fest 2024 and Unova for GO Tour 2025. This could be related to Pokemon Legends Z-A, expected to release in 2025.

While little information has been released about the game, leaks have surfaced online, with some users suspecting it will be released in June 2025. If this were true, GO Fest 2025 would likely be themed around the Kalos region to extend the hype surrounding the long-anticipated title.

2) Original Color Magearna

Original Color Magearna is one of the rarest creatures in the franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Original Color Magearna is a rare variant of the Mythical Pokemon, Magearna. This form of the creature was not available outside of hacking until Pokemon Home announced that it would reward players with the variant if they completed the full National Pokedex within the application.

Considering Original Color Magearna's rarity, many collectors would appreciate the opportunity to obtain it. With the event's ticket usually granting players an encounter with a Mythical Pokemon through completing research tasks, it would be realistic for Niantic to add this rare creature in this manner.

3) Volcanion

Volcanion could be another interesting Mythical Pokemon to add (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fitting the potential Kalos theme, Niantic could decide to finally bring Volcanion to Pokemon GO. Introduced in the sixth generation, Volcanion is one of the more obscure Mythical Pokemon, being one of the first not to receive a special in-game event in the franchise.

Volcanion is unique with its Fire and Water typing. While its performance in the Battle League may be questionable because it lacks its defensive Water Absorb ability from the main series, Volcanion is another rarely-distributed Mythical Pokemon, so its inclusion in Niantic's mobile game would be appreciated by long-time fans.

4) Paradox Pokemon

Paradox Pokemon are the newest Semi-Legendary variant in the Pokemon franchise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Paradox Pokemon are a type of Semi-Legendary Pokemon, similar to Ultra Beasts. Introduced in Scarlet and Violet, these creatures could appear in Pokemon GO in the near future. Given their status, it is likely Niantic would handle their release similarly to Ultra Beasts, releasing various species in different areas around the globe.

Paradox Pokemon are essentially stronger versions of existing creatures, with either a prehistoric or robotic theme. However, these Pocket Monsters are among the most mysterious in the franchise, originating from the time machine in Paldea's Area Zero. This background could make for an intriguing story told through research tasks.

5) Eternamax Eternatus

Eternamax Eternatus has been seen in Pokemon GO's files for some time now (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Gigantamax Battles officially introduced to Pokemon GO and Eternamax Eternatus existing in the game's files for some time, the ultimate Gigantamax Raid Boss could appear in the title at any moment. GO Fest 2025 would be the perfect time for Niantic to release this boss, as they would likely need Max Battle content for the event.

Eternamax Eternatus is the strongest Pokemon in the franchise with little competition. In the main series, this form of the Legendary Pokemon boasts a base stat total of 1,125, while Arceus, the creator of the Pokemon universe, only has a base stat total of 720.

