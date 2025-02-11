5 things to keep in mind when attending in-person Pokemon GO Tour Unova events in Los Angeles and New Taipei City

The yearly Pokemon GO Tour event is just around the corner, with in-person renditions taking place in Los Angeles, California, and New Taipei City, Taiwan, on February 21, 2025. This annual occasion always succeeds in bringing truly dedicated trainers together for the ultimate mobile game experience.

With new players joining every day, there may be some new faces at the 2025 in-person GO Tour event who may not know what to expect. Here are five helpful tips for those attending.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

5 helpful tips for players attending in-person Pokemon GO Tour events

1) Bring portable chargers

Trending

Keeping your phone charged is the most important thing a user can do during these events (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With the Pokemon GO Tour event revolves around a mobile game, it goes without saying that players should have a way to keep their phones charged. The best way to do this is with portable chargers or power banks. These devices can be quite costly, especially if players want one that is durable and holds a substantial charge.

It is likely that stores near the event locations will run out of portable chargers due to last-minute purchases, so attendees should buy them well in advance or order one online.

Also read: Berries in Pokemon GO: Types, how to get, and uses

2) Be safe

Players should always be careful when attending massive in-person events (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Safety precautions should always be taken into consideration when attending any large event, whether it be the GO Tour, a concert, a festival, or otherwise. Many might think that such outdoor gatherings would keep questionable individuals at bay, but this is not always the case.

Players should avoid attending the GO Tour event alone, especially if they are not local to the area. Fans are recommended to go to the venues with a group of friends.

Sharing location information with friends and family, through apps like Life360, is also a good idea.

Also read: How to get Original Color Magearna in Pokemon (via Pokemon HOME)

3) Preorder merchandise

Pokemon GO merchandise will only be available via pre-order (Image via Niantic)

Purchasable merchandise for GO Tour occasions are now available via preorder only. Players can preorder such items from the same webpage where they buy their tickets. They will then be able to pick them up at the venue.

This decision to remove purchasable merchandise from these in-person events could extend to Pokemon GO Fest, which has been known to provide ticket purchasers with a free T-shirt.

Also read: How to get free Shiny Meloetta in Pokemon HOME

4) Stock up on Potions

Healing items will be the most important things players can have for Pokemon GO Tour (Image via Niantic)

Raiding is a major focus for these in-person events, as the presence of many players in one place makes grinding out these encounters incredibly quick and easy for trainers of all skill levels. Keeping a substantial stock of medicinal items like Potions and Revives is crucial for maintaining the fighting condition of raid battlers.

Given how Pokemon GO's battling system is set up, every participant in a raid is guaranteed to take damage, which can pile up over time. Thankfully, there will likely be tons of Pokestops near these in-person venues for players to keep their bags full of healing items.

Also read: All GO Adventure Effects and how to use them

5) Study the area

Its good to know everything about the area before going there (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As with traveling to any location, it is important for users to do their research before heading to one of the in-person GO Tour venues. Both locations are experiencing comfortable weather in the current season, but rain could appear on the forecast at any moment.

Knowing additional details, like the transportation schedule for the area and its emergency numbers, is also a good idea to ensure safe travel. Many hotels also provide maps for tourists to take with them, so those unfamiliar with a location should pick one up from wherever they are staying.

Also read: Why you shouldn't use Charged Attacks during GO Gigantamax battles

For more information on the game, check out the articles below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨