The series Pokemon Black and White doesn't have the highest reception among fans of the adventures of Ash Ketchum and his friends; nonetheless, it does have some solid episodes that watchers enjoy revisiting. Ash and his friends' adventures in the Unova region still have a lot to offer new and old fans alike, and enjoyers of other seasons of the anime won't lose much by watching.

With that in mind, it doesn't hurt to take a look at some of the best and classic episodes of Pokemon Black and White in case fans are primed to rewatch Ash's Unovan adventures or newcomers want to see a few highlights from throughout the series.

10 of the best episodes from Pokemon Black and White

1) Enter Iris and Axew!

This Pokemon Black and White episode introduced a fan-favorite friend of Ash (Image via The Pokemon Company)

On the trail of the legendary Pokemon Zekrom, this early episode of Pokemon Black and White sees Ash and Pikachu starting their Unovan adventure and attempting to catch a Pidove, only to meet a girl named Iris and her Axew. Team Rocket intervenes, as they tend to do, but a little assistance from Oshawott who had followed Ash from Professor Juniper's lab sends Team Rocket reeling.

After healing Pikachu, Pidove, and Axew, Iris applauds Ash for springing into action despite his childish personality. This chance meeting set up a long series of adventures with Iris alongside Ash, and the mature Dragon-type trainer remains one of Ash's most appreciated traveling companions ever since.

2) Unova's Survival Crisis!

Giovanni's plan leads to a regional crisis in this Pokemon Black and White episode (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This episode of Pokemon Black and White is much later on in the series chronology, but it's a thrilling one from start to finish. After stealing Meloetta, Giovanni of Team Rocket successfully summons the presence of Therian Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus. As Ash and Pikachu escape from captivity, our heroes assemble to face down the power of Team Rocket and these three primal Pokemon.

In a surprising turn of events, as Giovanni sets his eyes on destroying the Unova region with the Forces of Nature, Jessie, James, and Meowth of Team Rocket dive in and shove him away from the influence of the temple he had previously summoned from underground. Giovanni comes to his senses, and Team Rocket flees while Meloetta calms the Forces of Nature, allowing them to leave peacefully.

This episode has a climactic battle, Giovanni as megalomaniacal as he may have ever been, and the unlikely trio of Jessie/James/Meowth saving the day, which can be a fun change of pace.

3) Club Battle Finale: A Hero's Outcome!

Iris and Ash face off with high stakes for the Nimbasa Club in this Pokemon Black and White episode (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Nimbasa Pokemon Club mini-arc proved to be one of Pokemon Black and White's more thrilling sequence of battle episodes. This episode is where the Nimbasa Club battles came to a head, with Iris' Excadrill facing off against Ash's Pikachu. With high stakes in the club finals, the sparks flew and both Pokemon gave their all, but Iris and Excadrill emerged as the victors.

Even though this episode didn't see Ash and Pikachu as triumphant, it steeled Ash's resolve for future gym battles in Unova and emboldened his friendly rivalry with Iris.

4) Stopping the Rage of Legends! Part 2

This Pokemon Black and White episode features an earlier encounter with the Forces of Nature (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before Giovanni summoned them in their Therian forms in Pokemon Black and White, two of the Forces of Nature (Tornadus and Thundurus) were pitched in battle and were threatening to tear Milos Island apart. At the conclusion of this series two-parter, Ash and the gang successfully called upon Landorus to stop the fighting, but Team Rocket arrived hoping to capture all three creatures.

After Ash and his friends free the Forces of Nature, Landorus is injured and isn't sure if it can stop the battle between Thundurus and Tornadus. Fortunately, Lewis' Revival Herbs restore Landorus to full strength and pacify its counterparts, convincing them to restore Milos Island to its peak condition.

5) Butterfree and Me!

This Pokemon Black and White episode is a sweet callback to a memorable Indigo League episode (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This episode may be part of Pokemon Black and White, but it's an undeniable homage to Indigo League's "Bye, Bye Butterfree" as Ash and his friends attempt to help a Caterpie feed and grow in strength until it can evolve into a Metapod and ultimately a Butterfree. With the clock ticking before the next migration of Butterfree takes place, our heroes do their best to help the fledgling Caterpie.

The team succeeds, and Ash relives some of the bittersweet moments of raising his Caterpie back in Kanto, the first wild Pokemon he ever caught, nurturing it into a Butterfree and releasing it back into the wild. It's a callback that shows fans just how far Ash has come since his days in his home region.

6) What Lies Beyond Truth and Ideals!

Reshiram's rage is unleashed in this Pokemon Black and White episode (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In another massive Pokemon Black and White legendary Pokemon encounter, this episode sees Team Plasma attempting to awaken an imprisoned Reshiram and unleash it on Unova. Team Rocket faces off against Team Plasma as our heroes attempt to reach Dr. Colress' device and calm down Reshiram before its path of destruction begins in earnest, and Ash and Pikachu's bond sees them through.

The device is destroyed, and the enigmatic N chooses to stay in the world of Pokemon to fight for his ideals of peace between people and Pokemon, telling Reshiram of his dream and calming it down before it departs. This not only averted catastrophe but inspired Ash to find Reshiram again one day and hear what the legendary Pokemon said to N in response.

7) The Fires of a Red-Hot Reunion!

Ash's Charizard returns in this Pokemon Black and White episode, but not as expected (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ash's Charizard is one of his most beloved partners, and this episode saw it return in Pokemon Black and White, striking up an immediate rivalry with Iris' Dragonite. Ash spent plenty of time regaling the story of how he trained his Charizard back in Kanto before he decided to turn its rivalry with Dragonite into a battle against Iris, creating some truly impressive battle scenes between the two Pokemon.

Ultimately, N calls off the fight before it gets out of hand, but the two Pokemon learn to honor each other as fighters. Even better, Charizard joins the gang on their adventure to the White Ruins, signaling the return of one of Ash's fan-favorite Pokemon for a time.

8) Team Eevee and the Pokemon Rescue Squad!

This Pokemon Black and White episode brings together Eevee and its beloved evolutions (Image via The Pokemon Company)

When Iris and Ash end up trapped by a rockslide in Pokemon Black and White, they're rescued by Virgil of the Pokemon Rescue Squad, who leads a team that includes his Eevee and all seven of its evolutions (before Sylveon arrived in the XY series). Our heroes then assist Virgil with a rescue operation of dam workers who have been trapped by the freezing powers of five angry Cryogonal.

Our heroes and the various Eeveelutions discover that the Crogonal were attempting to rescue a smaller Cryogonal trapped by pipes. With the tactical use of Eevee's moves, the team saves the Cryogonal and ends the freezing crisis at the dam, saving the dam workers. Virgil reveals that he's won all eight of Unova's gym badges, looking forward to battling Ash when they get to Vertress City.

9) A Unova League Evolution!

Pikachu faces Cameron's Lucario in the Unova League in this Pokemon Black and White episode (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This Pokemon Black and White episode concludes the intense Full Battle between Cameron and Ash in the Unova League. While Cameron only has his newly evolved Lucario, Ash still has Pikachu and Snivy. The latter doesn't last long, but Lucario and Pikachu battle in one of the more memorable fights in the series, and Pikachu and Ash's bond shine throughout the battle.

Unfortunately, a well-placed Aura Sphere from Lucario defeats Pikachu, and Ash is eliminated from the Unova League. However, this moment is far from somber, as our hero is more emboldened than ever to become a Pokemon Master and go on more adventures beyond Unova.

10) Best Wishes Until We Meet Again!

Ash says farewell to Iris and Cilian in this Pokemon Black and White episode (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Whatever Pokemon Black and White watchers think of the series, it's hard not to see this episode as an excellent send-off even if it isn't the last episode. Ash is ready to return to Kanto after his time in Unova, saying farewell to Iris and Cilian, but not before helping them when Team Rocket launches another attempt to swipe Pikachu, Axew, and other Pokemon via submarine.

Docking in Vermilion City, Cilian decides to head to Hoenn for a fishing contest, and Iris wants to head to Johto's Blackthorn Gym to continue her training. Saying goodbye to his friends in a mixed emotional moment, Ash and the journalist Alexa make their way to Pallet Town, Ash reminiscing on all the adventures he shared with Iris and Cilian in Pokemon Black and White.