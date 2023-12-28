Pokemon
Pokemon GO - Best Holiday Cup: Little edition team choices for Season 17

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Dec 28, 2023 11:42 GMT
Pokemon GO - Holiday Cup: Little Edition best team choices
Pokemon GO - Holiday Cup: Little Edition best team choices (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Pokemon GO Holiday Cup: Little Edition is the last theme-based cup in GO Battle League in 2023. It will kick off on December 29, 2023, at 1 PM PST and last until the same time on January 6, 2024.

The format allows you to use Pocket Monsters with Electric, Ice, Flying, Normal, Grass, or Ghost as at least one of their sub-typings. Since this is the little edition of the cup, you can only enter critters up to 500 CP.

This article contains some of the best picks to take into this Pokemon GO Battle League format as a lead, safe switch, and closer.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Little edition

Best leads for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Little edition (Image via TPC)
1) Amaura

Base stats

  • Attack: 124
  • Defense: 109
  • Stamina: 184

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/13/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Powder Snow
  • Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Ancient Power

2) Shadow Alolan Ninentales

Base stats

  • Attack: 170
  • Defense: 193
  • Stamina: 177

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/8/14
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Charm
  • Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Psyshock

3) Alolan Marowak

Base stats

  • Attack: 144
  • Defense: 186
  • Stamina: 155

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/14
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Fire Spin
  • Charged Attacks: Shadow Bone and Bone Club

Honorable mentions

  • Shadow Litwick: Ember + Mystical Fire and Flame Charge
  • Ducklett: Wing Attack + Brave Bird and Aerial Ace
  • Togedemaru: Thunder Shock + Fell Stinger and Wild Charge
  • Litleo: Incinerate + Flame Charge and Crunch
  • Wigglytuff: Charm + Icy Wind and Disarming Voice

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Little edition

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Little edition (Image via TPC)
1) Eevee

Base stats

  • Attack: 104
  • Defense: 114
  • Stamina: 146

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/12/14
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Quick Attack
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Dig

2) Vigoroth

Base stats

  • Attack: 159
  • Defense: 145
  • Stamina: 190

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/13/7
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Counter
  • Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Rock Slide

3) Charjabug

Base stats

  • Attack: 145
  • Defense: 161
  • Stamina: 149

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/11/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Volt Switch*
  • Charged Attacks: X-Scissor and Discharge

Honorable mentions

  • Alolan Vulpix: Powder Snow + Weather Ball and Dark Pulse
  • Greedent: Mud Shot + Body Slam and Trailblaze
  • Dubwool: Double Kick + Body Slam and Payback
  • Spinda: Psycho Cut + Icy Wind and Dig
  • Fletchling: Quick Attack + Fletchling and Aerial Ace

Best closers for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Little edition

Best closers for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Little edition (Image via TPC)
1) Pikachu (5th Anniversary or Flying)

Base stats

  • Attack: 112
  • Defense: 96
  • Stamina: 111

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
  • Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Fly

2) Togedemaru

Base stats

  • Attack: 190
  • Defense: 145
  • Stamina: 163

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/8/15
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
  • Charged Attacks: Fell Stinger and Wild Charge

3) Shadow Alolan Sandslash

Base stats

  • Attack: 177
  • Defense: 195
  • Stamina: 181

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/12/13
  • Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Shadow Claw*
  • Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Drill Run

Check out what awaits you in January 2024 in Pokemon GO.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
