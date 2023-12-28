Pokemon GO - Best Holiday Cup: Little edition team choices for Season 17

The Pokemon GO Holiday Cup: Little Edition is the last theme-based cup in GO Battle League in 2023. It will kick off on December 29, 2023, at 1 PM PST and last until the same time on January 6, 2024.

The format allows you to use Pocket Monsters with Electric, Ice, Flying, Normal, Grass, or Ghost as at least one of their sub-typings. Since this is the little edition of the cup, you can only enter critters up to 500 CP.

This article contains some of the best picks to take into this Pokemon GO Battle League format as a lead, safe switch, and closer.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.

Best leads for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Little edition

Best leads for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Little edition (Image via TPC)

1) Amaura

Base stats

Attack : 124

: 124 Defense : 109

: 109 Stamina: 184

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Powder Snow

Powder Snow Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Ancient Power

2) Shadow Alolan Ninentales

Base stats

Attack : 170

: 170 Defense : 193

: 193 Stamina: 177

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/8/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Charm

Charm Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Psyshock

3) Alolan Marowak

Base stats

Attack : 144

: 144 Defense : 186

: 186 Stamina: 155

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Fire Spin

Fire Spin Charged Attacks: Shadow Bone and Bone Club

Honorable mentions

Shadow Litwick: Ember + Mystical Fire and Flame Charge

Ember + Mystical Fire and Flame Charge Ducklett: Wing Attack + Brave Bird and Aerial Ace

Wing Attack + Brave Bird and Aerial Ace Togedemaru: Thunder Shock + Fell Stinger and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock + Fell Stinger and Wild Charge Litleo: Incinerate + Flame Charge and Crunch

Incinerate + Flame Charge and Crunch Wigglytuff: Charm + Icy Wind and Disarming Voice

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Little edition

Best safe switches for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Little edition (Image via TPC)

1) Eevee

Base stats

Attack : 104

: 104 Defense : 114

: 114 Stamina: 146

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/12/14

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Dig

2) Vigoroth

Base stats

Attack : 159

: 159 Defense : 145

: 145 Stamina: 190

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/7

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Counter

Counter Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Rock Slide

3) Charjabug

Base stats

Attack : 145

: 145 Defense : 161

: 161 Stamina: 149

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/11/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Volt Switch*

Volt Switch* Charged Attacks: X-Scissor and Discharge

Honorable mentions

Alolan Vulpix: Powder Snow + Weather Ball and Dark Pulse

Powder Snow + Weather Ball and Dark Pulse Greedent: Mud Shot + Body Slam and Trailblaze

Mud Shot + Body Slam and Trailblaze Dubwool: Double Kick + Body Slam and Payback

Double Kick + Body Slam and Payback Spinda: Psycho Cut + Icy Wind and Dig

Psycho Cut + Icy Wind and Dig Fletchling: Quick Attack + Fletchling and Aerial Ace

Best closers for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Little edition

Best closers for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Little edition (Image via TPC)

1) Pikachu (5th Anniversary or Flying)

Base stats

Attack : 112

: 112 Defense : 96

: 96 Stamina: 111

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Fly

2) Togedemaru

Base stats

Attack : 190

: 190 Defense : 145

: 145 Stamina: 163

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/8/15

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Attacks: Fell Stinger and Wild Charge

3) Shadow Alolan Sandslash

Base stats

Attack : 177

: 177 Defense : 195

: 195 Stamina: 181

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/12/13

Candy XL is not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw*

Shadow Claw* Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Drill Run

Check out what awaits you in January 2024 in Pokemon GO.