Pokemon GO - Best Holiday Cup: Little edition team choices for Season 17

The Pokemon GO Holiday Cup: Little Edition is the last theme-based cup in GO Battle League in 2023. It will kick off on December 29, 2023, at 1 PM PST and last until the same time on January 6, 2024.
The format allows you to use Pocket Monsters with Electric, Ice, Flying, Normal, Grass, or Ghost as at least one of their sub-typings. Since this is the little edition of the cup, you can only enter critters up to 500 CP.
This article contains some of the best picks to take into this Pokemon GO Battle League format as a lead, safe switch, and closer.
Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions. Attacks marked with * are Legacy Moves and require an Elite TM.
Best leads for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Little edition
1) Amaura
Base stats
- Attack: 124
- Defense: 109
- Stamina: 184
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/13/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Powder Snow
- Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Ancient Power
2) Shadow Alolan Ninentales
Base stats
- Attack: 170
- Defense: 193
- Stamina: 177
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/8/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Charm
- Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Psyshock
3) Alolan Marowak
Base stats
- Attack: 144
- Defense: 186
- Stamina: 155
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Fire Spin
- Charged Attacks: Shadow Bone and Bone Club
Honorable mentions
- Shadow Litwick: Ember + Mystical Fire and Flame Charge
- Ducklett: Wing Attack + Brave Bird and Aerial Ace
- Togedemaru: Thunder Shock + Fell Stinger and Wild Charge
- Litleo: Incinerate + Flame Charge and Crunch
- Wigglytuff: Charm + Icy Wind and Disarming Voice
Best safe switches for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Little edition
1) Eevee
Base stats
- Attack: 104
- Defense: 114
- Stamina: 146
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/12/14
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Quick Attack
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Dig
2) Vigoroth
Base stats
- Attack: 159
- Defense: 145
- Stamina: 190
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/13/7
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Counter
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Rock Slide
3) Charjabug
Base stats
- Attack: 145
- Defense: 161
- Stamina: 149
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/11/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Volt Switch*
- Charged Attacks: X-Scissor and Discharge
Honorable mentions
- Alolan Vulpix: Powder Snow + Weather Ball and Dark Pulse
- Greedent: Mud Shot + Body Slam and Trailblaze
- Dubwool: Double Kick + Body Slam and Payback
- Spinda: Psycho Cut + Icy Wind and Dig
- Fletchling: Quick Attack + Fletchling and Aerial Ace
Best closers for Pokemon GO's Holiday Cup: Little edition
1) Pikachu (5th Anniversary or Flying)
Base stats
- Attack: 112
- Defense: 96
- Stamina: 111
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
- Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Fly
2) Togedemaru
Base stats
- Attack: 190
- Defense: 145
- Stamina: 163
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/8/15
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
- Charged Attacks: Fell Stinger and Wild Charge
3) Shadow Alolan Sandslash
Base stats
- Attack: 177
- Defense: 195
- Stamina: 181
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/12/13
- Candy XL is not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw*
- Charged Attacks: Ice Punch and Drill Run
