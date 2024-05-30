Can you solo defeat Nihilego in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

Can you solo defeat Nihilego in Pokemon GO when it appears in 5-star raids? This is a question several trainers might ask as the Ultra Returns to Niantic's mobile game. Fortunately, the answer is yes. However, it requires very specific conditions to be fulfilled, some of which are completely out of players' control.

In July 2024, Nihilego appears in 5-star raids from 10 am local time on July 9, - 10 am local time on July 10, with a Spotlight Hour on July 9 from 6 - 7 pm local time. Subsequently, it will make an appearance during GO Fest 2024: Global on Jully 13.

If you wish to solo defeat Nihilego in Pokemon GO 5-star raids, you can attempt it on these days. This guide has you covered on all relevant details regarding the process.

How to solo defeat Nihilego in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Nihilego is a Rock and Poison-type, meaning it takes massive damage from Ground-type attacks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To take down Nihilego solo in Niantic's mobile game, you must exploit the Ultra Beast's double weakness to Ground-type attacks. However, given the creature's impressive stats, not all Ground-type Pocket Monsters can achieve this feat. Moreover, you need a specific set of conditions in play to make sure you can overwhelm Nihilego.

What is super-effective against Nihilego in Pokemon GO?

Ground, Steel, Psychic, and Water-type attacks are super-effective against Nihilego. However, in your attempt to solo defeat it, you must use only Ground-type attackers. If you plan on raiding with other people, check out our Pokemon GO Nihilego raid guide.

Which Pocket Monsters can solo defeat Nihilego in Pokemon GO?

Primal Groudon is the only creature that can solo defeat Nihilego in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Only a Level 50 Primal Groudon that knows Mud Shot and Precipice Blades can solo defeat Nihilego in Pokemon GO 5-star raids, that too if the weather is Sunny or Clear.

This is because other Ground-type creatures are shut down by the immense power of Nihilego as a 5-star raid boss. It features an impressive 249 Attack and 210 Defense, which are backed by a 15,000 HP health bar.

However, Primal Groudon, with its 353 Attack as well as respectable bulk can put up a strong fight. Its signature move, Precipice Blades—with the 20% damage boost from Sunny or Clear weather— is the only attack that is strong enough to whittle down Nihilego's HP within the 300-second limitation.

Make sure to stock up on Max Revives and raid using a stable internet connection, so as to not lose any precious time.

