Completely Normal Timed Research and Collection Challenges: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Complete Normal event in Pokemon Go provides a paid Timed Research, Collection Challenges, and Field Research tasks for trainers to participate in and complete. The rewards include Dunsparce encounters, XP, and in-game items.
Completely Normal finally refreshes the Ditto disguises list in Pokemon GO. The event runs from Tuesday, September 23, at 10 am local time to Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 8 pm local time. It marks the debut of Dudunsparce in-game (both two- and three-segment forms).
How to complete Completely Normal Timed Research in Pokemon GO
The Completely Normal Timed Research is available for US$1.99. The tasks and rewards are:
Exceptionally Normal Premium Timed Research - Step 1 of 1
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Dunsparce encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Dunsparce encounter
- Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Dunsparce encounter
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Dunsparce encounter
- Spin 2 PokeStops or Gyms - Dunsparce encounter
- Spin 4 PokeStops or Gyms - Dunsparce encounter
- Evolve a Pokemon - Dunsparce encounter
- Evolve 2 Pokemon - Dunsparce encounter
- Rewards: 5000 XP, Dunsparce encounter, 2x Lucky Egg
How to complete Completely Normal Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards are:
Very Normal Collection Challenge
- Catch Dunsparce
- Catch Dudunsparce (through evolution)
- Rewards: 5000 XP, 1x Lure Module
Fairly Normal Collection Challenge
- Catch Buneary
- Catch Lopunny (through evolution)
- Rewards: 5000 XP, Dunsparce encounter
Quite Normal Collection Challenge
- Catch Pidgey
- Catch Pidgeotto (through evolution)
- Catch Pidgeot (through evolution)
- Rewards: 5000 XP, Dunsparce encounter
How to complete Completely Normal Field Research in Pokemon GO
The tasks and rewards:
- Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon - Lickitung encounter [shiny encounter possible], Dunsparce encounter [shiny encounter possible], or Miltank encounter [shiny encounter possible]
- Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda Pattern 4 encounter [shiny encounter possible] or Spinda Pattern 5 encounter [shiny encounter possible]
- Spin 2 PokeStops or Gyms - 1000 XP, 10x Poke Ball, or 5x Pinap berry
- Evolve a Pokemon - Dunsparce encounter [shiny encounter possible] or Audino encounter [shiny encounter possible]
