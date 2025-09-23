Completely Normal Timed Research and Collection Challenges: Pokemon GO tasks and rewards

The Complete Normal event in Pokemon Go provides a paid Timed Research, Collection Challenges, and Field Research tasks for trainers to participate in and complete. The rewards include Dunsparce encounters, XP, and in-game items.

Completely Normal finally refreshes the Ditto disguises list in Pokemon GO. The event runs from Tuesday, September 23, at 10 am local time to Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 8 pm local time. It marks the debut of Dudunsparce in-game (both two- and three-segment forms).

How to complete Completely Normal Timed Research in Pokemon GO

The Completely Normal Timed Research is available for US$1.99. The tasks and rewards are:

Exceptionally Normal Premium Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

Catch 10 Pokemon - Dunsparce encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Dunsparce encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Dunsparce encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Dunsparce encounter

Spin 2 PokeStops or Gyms - Dunsparce encounter

Spin 4 PokeStops or Gyms - Dunsparce encounter

Evolve a Pokemon - Dunsparce encounter

Evolve 2 Pokemon - Dunsparce encounter

Rewards: 5000 XP, Dunsparce encounter, 2x Lucky Egg

How to complete Completely Normal Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards are:

Very Normal Collection Challenge

Catch Dunsparce

Catch Dudunsparce (through evolution)

Rewards: 5000 XP, 1x Lure Module

Fairly Normal Collection Challenge

Catch Buneary

Catch Lopunny (through evolution)

Rewards: 5000 XP, Dunsparce encounter

Quite Normal Collection Challenge

Catch Pidgey

Catch Pidgeotto (through evolution)

Catch Pidgeot (through evolution)

Rewards: 5000 XP, Dunsparce encounter

How to complete Completely Normal Field Research in Pokemon GO

The tasks and rewards:

Catch 5 Normal-type Pokemon - Lickitung encounter [shiny encounter possible], Dunsparce encounter [shiny encounter possible], or Miltank encounter [shiny encounter possible]

Make 5 Great Curveball Throws in a row - Spinda Pattern 4 encounter [shiny encounter possible] or Spinda Pattern 5 encounter [shiny encounter possible]

Spin 2 PokeStops or Gyms - 1000 XP, 10x Poke Ball, or 5x Pinap berry

Evolve a Pokemon - Dunsparce encounter [shiny encounter possible] or Audino encounter [shiny encounter possible]

