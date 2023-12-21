Hoothoot and Noctowl: Exploring Owl Pokemon origin, influences, lore, and more

The world of Pokemon is teeming with creatures that capture the imagination. Among these, Hoothoot and Noctowl stand out as a unique evolutionary family, offering a window into the intriguing complexities of their creations. Noctowl holds a special place in fans' hearts due to Ash capturing a shiny variant during his Johto journey in the anime. This extraordinary event resonated deeply with fans, elevating the allure and admiration for these unique creatures.

This article will explore more about the background and influences of these creatures, delving deeper into their significance within the franchise.

Exploring origins of Hoothoot and Noctowl in Pokemon

Noctowl and Shiny Noctowl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Ken Sugimori, the visionary behind Pokemon's design, held a particular fondness for Hoothoot, marking it as his favorite design at one point before later pivoting to Gengar. The reasoning behind Sugimori's affection for Hoothoot stems from nostalgia - a sentimental connection to a pet bird that stood on one leg he cherished during his childhood.

While his childhood avian companion likely wasn't an owl, the emotional resonance tied to that memory underscores the essence of Hoothoot's design.

Despite its seemingly unremarkable appearance, Hoothoot boasts intriguing elements that unravel its deeper symbolism. The concept of birds perching on a single leg is a common avian trait.

It is rooted in physiological necessity because they cannot technically sit to rest. This finds representation in Hoothoot's design, reflecting the exhausting reality of avian anatomy.

Hoothoot and Noctowl's zoological inspiration

Japanese Scops Owl and Eurasian Eagle Owl (Image via Wikipedia)

This avian marvel draws inspiration from the Japanese Scops Owl, commonly known as the 'scoops owl,' characterized by its small stature, brown plumage, and striking red eyes with feathered tufts resembling horns. Its presence across the Kansai region, a real-world counterpart to Johto, provides a tangible link to Hoothoot's virtual habitat.

Noctowl, Hoothoot's evolved form, embodies the traits of the Eurasian Eagle Owl, aligning closely with its appearance, coloration, and markings. The striking similarities between Noctowl and its real-life inspiration extend to its Pokedex entries. It parallels the attributes and behaviors of actual owls, showcasing the accuracy of mirroring nature.

Noctowl rotating its head (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Owls can turn their heads almost all the way around. This special trait inspired the description of Noctowl in the Pokedex.

The thematic evolution from Hoothoot to Noctowl presents a unique deviation from traditional regional bird releases. It emphasizes the predatory prowess and expanded diet of the Eurasian Eagle Owl and sets it apart from the typical progression observed in other avian lines.

Hoothoot and clocks

Hoothoot sleeping in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Remarkably, Hoothoot's visual cues incorporate clock-like elements, resembling the face of a clock, with intricate gear-like eyeliner and eyebrows that mimic clock hands. The very name 'Hoothoot' echoes the rhythmic repetition akin to a cuckoo clock's call, exemplifying its thematic alignment with timepieces.

Integral to clock designs throughout history, owls served as the original models for the earliest cuckoo clocks in the third century, reinforcing the fusion of avian traits with the concept of timekeeping. The intertwined relationship between birds and time is further confirmed in Hoothoot's Pokedex entries, emphasizing its innate precision and daily hooting routine, mirroring the reliability of a clock.

Hoothoot and Noctowl link to Greek mythology

Athena's owl and Noctowl's glowing eyes (Image via Wikipedia and The Pokemon Company)

The symbolism surrounding owls extends beyond their hunting prowess. Their stealth, nocturnal habits, and association with wisdom fascinated ancient civilizations. Greek mythology links owls to Athena, the goddess of wisdom, attributing them as her sacred companions, imparting the concept of mystical knowledge and foresight.

While the real-world owls' abilities serve as the foundation for Noctowl's attributes, the Pokemon universe embellishes these traits to a certain extent. It enhances their mystical appeal, such as Noctowl's glowing eyes inspired by the Greek belief in owls possessing a magical light gifted by Athena.

Hoothoot and Noctowl's shiny influence

Ash's shiny Noctowl (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Noctowl was actually the very first shiny variant to appear in the anime. It joined Ash Ketchum's team, making it the only shiny Pokemon he has ever caught. But even though Noctowl's shiny is gold, real owls don't really come in that color. However, there are some plants like yellow Owl Clover and Succulent Owl Clover that match that color.

The intricacies of Hoothoot and Noctowl's design transcend mere aesthetic choices, weaving a tapestry of avian biology, mythology, and the interconnectedness of time.

Their integration into the Pokemon Gold and Silver games, which introduced a real-time clock system, emphasizes their status as iconic nocturnal Pokemon, aligning seamlessly with the game's day-and-night cycles.