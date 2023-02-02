How to beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (February 2023)

Pokemon GO's latest event for February has kicked off with the Team GO Rocket Takeover. As one might expect from the title, Team GO Rocket has re-emerged with re-tooled groups of shadow Pokemon, ready to go head-to-head with willing trainers.

If players hope to take on and defeat its boss, Giovanni, they'll need to beat three of the wicked organization's leaders first: Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo. Doing so allows trainers to assemble the Super Rocket Radar, which can detect Giovanni in his hideouts. Every leader, much like the Team GO Rocket grunts, has a new gang of Pokemon at their side to battle with in this new event. Cliff, in particular, has significantly diversified his lineup.

Countering Cliff's new Pokemon GO team in February 2023

Cliff's team will feature one familiar face seen in all his Pokemon GO teams (Image via Niantic)

Like his counterparts in the villainous organization, Cliff has an all-new team of shadow Pokemon to take on any trainer that finds him. However, he does have one creature in his lineup that players who have battled him before may recognize. The entity in question happens to be Tyranitar, Cliff's stalwart companion that never leaves his side and tends to appear in battle more often as a result.

Whatever the case may be, trainers will want to have the right counters in place to defeat Cliff's new-look team, no matter which Pocket Monsters he decides to utilize.

Cliff's current team in Pokemon GO (Team GO Rocket Takeover)

Slot One - Magnemite

Slot Two - Omastar, Venusaur, or Pinsir

Slot Three - Camerupt, Sharpedo, or Tyranitar

At the moment, not enough data has been collected by Pokemon GO's community members to determine what appearance rates each of Cliff's options have. However, the leader's team will surely follow the same conventions as his previous lineup did.

This means Cliff's first slot Pokemon Mangemite will always appear and that his Tyranitar has a favorable chance of filling his third slot. This is consistent across all Team GO Rocket leaders, as Arlo's Scizor and Sierra's Houndoom also have boosted appearance rates in battle over their counterparts.

However, if a Pokemon GO trainer wants to find success against Cliff, they'll want to prepare with the best counters they can when it comes to elemental matchups. Fortunately, his current team won't require a vastly diverse lineup to overcome.

Top counters to defeat each of Cliff's current Pokemon GO picks

Magnemite - Excadrill, Landorus, Garchomp, Flygon, Terrakion

Omastar - Roserade, Kartana, Xurkitree, Zaurde, Exeggutor

Venusaur - Mewtwo, Hoopa, Deoxys, Darmanitan, Galarian Articuno

Pinsir - Chandelure, Reshiram, Moltres, Damanitan, Rampardos

Tyranitar - Terrakion, Keldeo, Conkeldurr, Lucario, Machamp

Sharpedo - Kartana, Xurkitree, Terrakion, Zekrom, Pheromosa

Camerupt - Kingler, Swampert, Empoleon, Feraligatr, Clawitzer

In addition to the Pokemon listed above, as long as you are utilizing creatures of the same elemental type as Cliff's options, you should see a good measure of success.

However, it's important for Pokemon GO players to ensure their counter picks are well-trained, have quality IV stats, and the right moves to deal super-effective damage against the leader's team. Otherwise, winning the type matchup may not be enough to overcome Cliff's shadow Pokemon.

