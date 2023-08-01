How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO in August 2023: Best counters, lineups, and more

As Pokemon GO enters August 2023, there are plenty of threats lurking in the game, including Team GO Rocket. In addition to their grunts and leaders, the sinister organization is headed by Giovanni, undoubtedly the most iconic villain in the Pokemon franchise. Unlike his counterparts in this mobile title, the boss commands the power of a Shadow Legendary species to assist him in battle.

Since Giovanni is a cut above his underlings in Team GO Rocket, trainers can sometimes find it challenging to defeat him in Pokemon GO. Although his lineup of Shadow Pokemon hasn't changed recently, players may still need a hand with overcoming this criminal kingpin.

Fortunately, countering Giovanni in Pokemon GO isn't as difficult as it may seem, and beating him is completely attainable.

What is Giovanni's current lineup in Pokemon GO?

Even though it has been a little while since Giovanni has seen a shift to his battle party in Pokemon GO, trainers have to battle whatever his current lineup is. This may change quite thoroughly as August progresses and Niantic implements changes to Team GO Rocket. However, this hasn't been the case as of early August.

Unlike other members of his organization, Giovanni actually has a smaller pool of Shadow Pokemon that he uses in battle. The boss has five creatures at his command and can only use three in a single fight as per traditional battle rules. This makes countering him somewhat easier since there are fewer opposing creatures to potentially deal with.

Giovanni's current lineup

Slot One - Shadow Persian

- Shadow Persian Slot Two - Shadow Nidoking, Rhyperior, or Garchomp

- Shadow Nidoking, Rhyperior, or Garchomp Slot Three - Shadow Regirock

What are the best counters to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO?

By creating a team composed of Fighting, Water, and Ice-type Pokemon, Pokemon GO trainers should be able to masterfully counter Giovanni. As long as the members of a player's battle party have quality IV stats and CP, the type matchups should be easy to dominate since the boss' current lineup isn't particularly diverse.

Recommended counters to beat Giovanni

Slot One - Machamp, Hariyama, or Conkeldurr

- Machamp, Hariyama, or Conkeldurr Slot Two - Swampert

- Swampert Slot Three - Mamoswine

With the team outlined above, Pokemon GO players should have an answer for any Pocket Monster Giovanni utilizes. Furthermore, since Shadow Persian and Regirock have a 100% appearance rate, trainers won't have to worry too much about the wicked crime boss throwing out any surprises.

Having a Fighting-type creature like Machamp/Hariyama/Conkeldurr out first will allow players to dominate the type matchup against Shadow Persian. These brawny Pocket Monsters can also cause plenty of problems for Rhyperior and Regirock.

With Swampert, trainers can easily defeat Nidoking, Rhyperior, Garchomp, and Regirock, thanks to its proficiency with Water-type attacks. Furthermore, as a partial Ground-type creature, Swampert can also utilize Ground-type moves to deal super-effective damage to Regirock and Rhyperior.

Lastly, an Ice/Ground-type pick like Mamoswine should have almost no trouble using its Ice-type arsenal to deal heavy damage to Garchomp, Nidoking, Rhyperior, and Regirock. Even better, since Mamoswine is a partial Ground-type creature, it won't take super-effective damage from Rock-type attacks like many Ice-type Pocket Monsters do. This means it should be safe from Rhyperior and Regirock.