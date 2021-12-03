How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO in December 2021

After a brief departure during Hoopa's antics in Pokemon GO, Giovanni has returned to the fore of Team GO Rocket these last two months with new battle teams including the mighty Shadow Lugia.

This December, a new team prompts players to adopt a new strategy for combatting Giovanni in Pokemon GO. The Team GO Rocket boss is the toughest of the entire organization, and this is reflected in his battle teams.

Overall, Giovanni has access to five different Shadow Pokemon for his battle team. Although this is less than Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders, Giovanni has the upside of a Shadow Legendary Pokemon on his side.

Pokemon GO: Countering Giovanni's December 2021 team

Although Giovanni's team is formidable, it's still beatable with the right counter picks (Image via Niantic)

Although Giovanni has multiple Shadow Pokemon to choose from for his team in Pokemon GO, two of his selections are guaranteed to appear, with only the second slot of his team up for grabs. This slot can be claimed by three different Pokemon which all have different chances of appearing.

Aside from that, Giovanni's team will begin with Shadow Persian and end with Shadow Lugia in December 2021, but his second slot can be occupied by Shadow forms of Rhyperior, Kingler, or Nidoking. Rhyperior and Kingler both possess a 34% chance of appearing, with Nidoking lagging slightly behind at 31%.

Listed below, Pokemon GO trainers can find some great counter pick moves/Pokemon to make the battle against Giovanni's battle party much easier:

Shadow Persian

Lucario (Counter/Aura Sphere)

Conkeldurr (Counter/Dynamic Punch)

Machamp (Karate Chop/Dynamic Punch)

Sirfetch'd (Counter/Close Combat)

Shadow Rhyperior

Blastoise (Water Gun/Hydro Cannon)

Gyarados (Waterfall/Hydro Pump)

Venusaur (Razor Leaf/Frenzy Plant)

Zarude (Vine Whip/Power Whip)

Abomasnow (Razor Leaf/Energy Ball)

Shadow Kingler

Venusaur (Vine Whip/Frenzy Plant)

Manectric (Charge Beam/Wild Charge)

Ampharos (Volt Switch/Zap Cannon)

Zekrom (Charge Beam/Wild Charge)

Thundurus (Volt Switch/Thunderbolt)

Shadow Nidoking

Mewtwo (Confusion/Psystrike)

Hoopa (Confusion/Psychic)

Landorus (Mud Shot/Earthquake)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap/Earthquake)

Kyogre (Waterfall/Surf)

Shadow Lugia

Gengar (Shadow Claw/Shadow Ball)

Houndoom (Snarl/Foul Play)

Absol (Snarl/Payback)

Darkrai (Snarl/Shadow Ball)

Rampardos (Smack Down/Rock Slide)

There are many other counters with regards to moves and Pokemon as long as players stick to positive type matchups. As long as super effective damage is being dealt and a Pokemon GO trainer's Pokemon is decent with regards to stats and CP, then Giovanni should be defeatable without too much struggle.

Edited by Danyal Arabi