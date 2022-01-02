How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (January 2022)

Giovanni is back in Pokemon GO with a powerful team that trainers need to prepare for in January 2022.

The new year is here, but Giovanni and Team GO Rocket are still capturing Pokestops and causing trouble for Pokemon GO trainers and their partners all across the world.

If you find the boss in his hideout, you'll be able to battle him and help free one of his Legendary Shadow Pokemon. The battle will be tough, so you'll need to put together a solid team beforehand.

Giovanni's predictable lineup makes him beatable in Pokemon GO (January 2022)

Team GO Rocket Boss Giovanni (Image via Niantic)

Giovanni will face you with three Pokemon in January 2022. His first and last Pokemon GO partners will always be the same, but the second one you battle can be one of three choices.

Persian

Giovanni and Persian in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Giovanni's first Pokemon in Pokemon GO is always a Persian. The cat is a pure normal-type, making it take supereffective damage to Fighting-type attacks. It is always a good idea to start the battle with a Fighting-type like Hariyama, who knows Close Combat.

Kingler/Nidoking/Rhyperior

Kingler in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After Persian is defeated, you can keep chipping away with your Fighting-type. Once it faints, a solid Grass-type should do the trick against Kingler and Rhyperior. Think about using a Torterra who knows Razor Leaf as the Fast Attack and Frenzy Plant as the Charged Attack.

If you make the wrong choice and lose the battle, you can restart this Pokemon GO boss fight, and Giovanni's selection will stay the same. So, if you end up against Nidoking, go with a Water-type such as Kyogre or Swampert. They could also help against Rhyperior, who is a Rock/Ground-type.

Shadow Lugia

A promotional image for Shadow Lugia in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The final creature you'll face while battling Giovanni in Pokemon GO in January 2022 is Shadow Lugia. Shadow Lugia is extremely powerful but will fall to Dark, Rock, and Electric-types very easily.

Go with Tyranitar, and it will resist and Psychic-type and Flying-type attacks. An Electric-type Legendary such as Zapdos or Raikou will deal insane damage to Shadow Lugia and end the battle quickly for you.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar