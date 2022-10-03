How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (October 2022)

With a new month in Pokemon GO comes a potential new team for the mobile game's antagonistic group, Team GO Rocket.

Players are working hard to encounter the leader of the organization, Giovanni, who has been a part of the franchise since its first entry in the '90s.

Every Team GO Rocket member offers rewards upon defeat. However, Giovanni is often the main draw as he offers players the chance to capture a large number of Shadow Pokemon after besting him. Unlike Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra, he rewards players with a Shadow Legendary Pokemon.

With such rewards on the line, many players will want to know the best way to go about defeating Giovanni in Pokemon GO.

Best counters for Giovanni and his team in Pokemon GO

Counters for Persian

Giovanni's trusty Persian almost always starts his battle in Pokemon GO. The Pokemon is known for being at the Team GO Rocket leader's side in the anime.

Fortunately for those taking on Giovanni, Persian poses little threat in battles. It is a pure Normal-type Pokemon with atrocious stamina and defense.

With this being the case, players do not really need to prepare for this stage unless they are just starting their Pokemon journey. Using a powerful Fighting-type Pokemon like Machamp or Lucario should help trainers take down Persian.

Counters for Nidoking/Machamp/Rhyperior

While the possibility of taking on three different Pokemon can be quite intimidating, each of the creatures that Giovanni can bring at this stage share common weaknesses.

Nidoking and Machamp have a weakness against Psychic-type attacks due to their typings. Meanwhile, Rhyperior's Rock typing leaves it exposed to Steel-type attacks.

The best possible Pokemon that players can bring to this stage of the Pokemon GO battle is Metagross, the Steel and Psychic-type Pseudo-Legendary from the Hoenn region.

Counters for Shadow Latios

Shadow Latios is the last Pokemon on Giovanni's team. It is also the creature that players will get after defeating him.

This stage can prove to be quite a challenge for many players. This is because Shadow Latios has a drastically higher stat total than other pocket monsters on Giovanni's team. However, the Pokemon does have its weaknesses.

Shadow Latios is susceptible to Ice, Fairy, Dragon, Dark, Bug, and Ghost-type attacks. Some of the best counters against it are those that can outdamage it.

Picks like Pinsir, Scizor, Weavile, and Bisharp are all great choices at this stage of the Pokemon GO battle. If trainers save their shields when taking on Shadow Latios, they should have no problem defeating it.

Possessing the rare type combination of Psychic and Dragon, Shadow Latios can be hard to prepare for. However, knowing that Giovanni will always have it this month eases any anxiety.

