How to beat Giovanni in Pokemon GO (September 2022)

With a new month in Pokemon GO comes fresh challenges for players to partake in. One of the most anticipated challenges is taking on the four leaders of the game's antagonistic organization, Team GO Rocket.

Much like Team Rocket from the main series, Team GO Rocket aims to rule the world using Pokemon. However, this version of the organization is much darker than any other branch that players in the main series have seen before.

This is due to the members' utilization of Shadow Pokemon. These creatures have had the doors to their hearts artificially closed, making them more hostile than the standard everyday Pokemon.

Players can challenge the big boss of Team GO Rocket, Giovanni, to a battle in Pokemon GO. Unlike the other members, Giovanni is more than worth the effort to battle because of the reward he offers: a Shadow Legendary Pokemon for players to catch.

Note: This article is purely subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Giovanni consistency in his use of Pokemon could be his downfall in Pokemon GO

Giovanni as he appears in Pokemon Let's GO: Pikachu and Eevee (Image via Game Freak)

Given that Giovanni is the strongest of all the Team GO Rocket members, players may need some guidance when it comes to constructing a team of counters.

Giovanni has one thing that makes him easier to handle: consistency in his use of Pokemon. Since he always uses his trusty Persian and Shadow Latios, he can be extremely easy to predict (if his second-slot Pokemon share one or two common weaknesses).

Let's peel back the layers of this boss fight and analyze some of the best possible counters one can use against him.

Persian

Persian as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Persian has always been Giovanni's weakest link. Due to its lack of impressive stats and its lackluster movepool in Pokemon GO, it is an opponent that experienced players don't have much to worry about. However, this is different for players who are less experienced with Pokemon GO's battle system.

As Persian is a pure Normal-type, it is weak to Fighting-type attacks. Lucario is the best possible counter for Persian due to its powerful Fighting-type attacks and its secondary Steel typing. Its Steel typing gives it some hardy defense against anything Persian throws at it.

Other Fighting-types will also work against Persian. However, Lucario is the ideal option because it is useful in other stages of this battle as well.

Nidoking/Machamp/Rhyperior

Nidoking as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is the only stage of the battle that players should be scared of. Given the variety of Pokemon that can appear, many players find this phase hard to prepare for. However, upon looking closer at the selection provided, players can easily find weaknesses to take advantage of.

Psychic and Ice-type Pokemon are great options for this stage in Pokemon GO. All three of Giovanni's Pokemon (Nidoking/Machamp/Rhyperior) do not share any common weaknesses. However, two of them do, giving players a 66% chance of having an advantage.

The scariest Pokemon in this stage is Rhyperior. This is due to the creature's outstanding bulk and menacing damage-dealing capabilities. With this in mind, bringing a powerful Ice-type Pokemon is the safest option. Weavile is the best choice for this stage as well as the finale.

Shadow Latias

Latias as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The final stage will require players to take on Shadow Latias. This Pokemon is also the reward that players will receive upon defeating Giovanni.

Given that Shadow Latias is a powered-up version of a Legendary Pokemon, players are usually cautious heading into this stage of the fight. However, this is where Weavile comes in handy.

While Weavile is often seen as a glass cannon, its typing is what gives it the bulk to pull ahead in this fight. The combination of Dark and Ice-types provides Weavile with the resistances it needs to tank some of Latias' powerful Dragon and Psychic attacks. With the use of a shield, Weavile can easily take down Latias.

After the battle, players will be rewarded with some profile XP, items, and an encounter with Shadow Latias. If they perform well enough, they will receive more Premier Balls for a better chance at catching one of Pokemon GO's one-of-a-kind Legendary Pokemon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh