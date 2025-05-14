How to beat Shadow Gurdurr raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Shadow Gurdurr is a Tier 3 Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. The Shadow form of this Generation V Fighting-type has reappeared as part of the latest Team GO Rocket takeover. This event, called the Crown Clash: Taken Over, started from midnight as per local time on April 14, 2025. If you want to get a Shadow Conkeldurr for PvP and PvE purposes, it might be worth attempting this Shadow Raid.

Ad

Here's a guide to beating Shadow Gurdurr raids in Pokemon GO. This includes information about its best counters, the odds of getting a Shiny form, and what its CP will be at 100%.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Gurdurr raids

The following Pokemon are the best counters to Shadow Gurdurr raids:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Mega Rayquaza

Shadow Mewtwo

Mega Alakazam

Mega Gallade

Mega Latios

Mega Rayquaza in the anime (Image via TPC)

Here are some Pokemon with super effective STAB that can take down Shadow Gurdurr in raids:

Ad

Trending

Best Flying-type counters to Shadow Gurdurr

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Regular Rayquaza Air Slash Dragon Ascent Apex Shadow/Shadow Lugia Extrasensory Aeroblast Mega/Shadow Salamence Dragon Tail Fly Incarnate Forme Enamorus Fairy Wind Fly Yveltal Gust Oblivion Wing Shadow Staraptor Gust Fly

Ad

Best Psychic-type counters to Shadow Gurdurr

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Shadow/Regular Lucario Confusion Psystrike Mega Alakazam Confusion Psychic Mega Gallade Confusion Psychic Mega Latios Zen Headbutt Psychic Mega Gardevoir Confusion Psychic Dawn Wings Necrozma Psycho Cut Moongeist Beam

Ad

Best Fairy-type counters to Shadow Gurdurr

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Tapu Lele Confusion Nature's Madness Incarnate Forme Enamorus Fairy Wind Fly Xerneas Geomancy Moonblast Tapu Koko Volt Switch Nature's Madness Tapu Bulu Bullet Seed Nature's Madness

Ad

These search strings will help you identify Pokemon in your collection that can counter Shadow Gurdurr:

Flying&@Flying&cp2000-

Psychic&@Psychic&cp2000-

Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-

Also read: How to beat Shadow Piloswine raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

What are Shadow Gurdurr's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses

Psychic

Flying

Fairy

Resistances

Rock

Bug

Dark

For further information about Shadow Gurdurr's offensive capabilities and resistances, use our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Ad

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Gurdurr raids?

Yes, it might be possible for a high-level Pokemon GO player to defeat Shadow Gurdurr in a solo raid. However, if you're a low-level trainer or a returning player who doesn't have any of the Pokemon listed above, you might benefit from pairing up with other players.

Additionally, as this is a Shadow Raid, the Pokemon will become enraged after its health drops below 33%. Once enraged, the Boss will get an attack and defense boost. To overcome this state, players will need to use 8 Purified Gems on the Raid Boss, however, a single player can only use five of them. So, solo players have to risk defeating Shadow Gurdurr even when it's enraged.

Ad

Also, Shadow Raids can only be attended in-person and not remotely. So, only players who can go within 80 m of a Gym should attempt these raids.

Also read: "I still feel cheated tbh": Pokemon GO player baffled with item mechanic

Shiny odds from Shadow Gurdurr raids in Pokemon GO

Gurdurr and its Shiny form (Image via TPC)

Shiny Shadow Gurdurr has not yet been released in Pokemon GO. So players cannot get a Shiny from these Shadow Raids.

Ad

Shadow Gurdurr 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

If Shadow Gurdurr is encountered without a weather boost, the max CP of a 100% mon will be 1,239. However, with a cloudy weather boost, the max CP of 100% Shadow Gurdurr will be 1,549.

The CP range of Shadow Gurdurr is

No weather boost: 1,121 - 1,239 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,121 - 1,239 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rainy or windy): 1,402 - 1,549 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Ad

Also read: How to get Shadow Slakoth in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pokemon GO Shadow Gurdurr stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 14,000

14,000 Attack: 180

180 Defense: 134

134 Stamina: 2,452 HP

2,452 HP Fast Attacks: Low Kick and Poison Jab

Low Kick and Poison Jab Charged Attacks: Low Kick, Brick Break, and Stone Edge

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Sil Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."



Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.



In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨