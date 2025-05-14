How to beat Shadow Gurdurr raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Shadow Gurdurr is a Tier 3 Raid Boss in Pokemon GO. The Shadow form of this Generation V Fighting-type has reappeared as part of the latest Team GO Rocket takeover. This event, called the Crown Clash: Taken Over, started from midnight as per local time on April 14, 2025. If you want to get a Shadow Conkeldurr for PvP and PvE purposes, it might be worth attempting this Shadow Raid.
Here's a guide to beating Shadow Gurdurr raids in Pokemon GO. This includes information about its best counters, the odds of getting a Shiny form, and what its CP will be at 100%.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Gurdurr raids
The following Pokemon are the best counters to Shadow Gurdurr raids:
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
- Mega Rayquaza
- Shadow Mewtwo
- Mega Alakazam
- Mega Gallade
- Mega Latios
Here are some Pokemon with super effective STAB that can take down Shadow Gurdurr in raids:
Best Flying-type counters to Shadow Gurdurr
Best Psychic-type counters to Shadow Gurdurr
Best Fairy-type counters to Shadow Gurdurr
These search strings will help you identify Pokemon in your collection that can counter Shadow Gurdurr:
- Flying&@Flying&cp2000-
- Psychic&@Psychic&cp2000-
- Fairy&@Fairy&cp2000-
Also read: How to beat Shadow Piloswine raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more
What are Shadow Gurdurr's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses
- Psychic
- Flying
- Fairy
Resistances
- Rock
- Bug
- Dark
For further information about Shadow Gurdurr's offensive capabilities and resistances, use our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Gurdurr raids?
Yes, it might be possible for a high-level Pokemon GO player to defeat Shadow Gurdurr in a solo raid. However, if you're a low-level trainer or a returning player who doesn't have any of the Pokemon listed above, you might benefit from pairing up with other players.
Additionally, as this is a Shadow Raid, the Pokemon will become enraged after its health drops below 33%. Once enraged, the Boss will get an attack and defense boost. To overcome this state, players will need to use 8 Purified Gems on the Raid Boss, however, a single player can only use five of them. So, solo players have to risk defeating Shadow Gurdurr even when it's enraged.
Also, Shadow Raids can only be attended in-person and not remotely. So, only players who can go within 80 m of a Gym should attempt these raids.
Also read: "I still feel cheated tbh": Pokemon GO player baffled with item mechanic
Shiny odds from Shadow Gurdurr raids in Pokemon GO
Shiny Shadow Gurdurr has not yet been released in Pokemon GO. So players cannot get a Shiny from these Shadow Raids.
Shadow Gurdurr 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)
If Shadow Gurdurr is encountered without a weather boost, the max CP of a 100% mon will be 1,239. However, with a cloudy weather boost, the max CP of 100% Shadow Gurdurr will be 1,549.
The CP range of Shadow Gurdurr is
- No weather boost: 1,121 - 1,239 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy or windy): 1,402 - 1,549 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Also read: How to get Shadow Slakoth in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?
Pokemon GO Shadow Gurdurr stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 14,000
- Attack: 180
- Defense: 134
- Stamina: 2,452 HP
- Fast Attacks: Low Kick and Poison Jab
- Charged Attacks: Low Kick, Brick Break, and Stone Edge
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨