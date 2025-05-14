  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to beat Shadow Piloswine raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

How to beat Shadow Piloswine raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Akash Sil
Modified May 14, 2025 10:40 GMT
Shadow Piloswine in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Shadow Piloswine in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Shadow Piloswine is a Tier 3 Shadow Raid Boss. As part of the latest Team GO Rocket takeover, Crown Clash: Taken Over, this Generation II Ice/Ground type has returned. These raids started as part of the event at midnight on April 14, 2025, as per local time. So, players looking to get a Shadow Mamoswine should attempt these Shadow Raids.

Ad

In this article, we will guide you as you attempt a Shadow Piloswine Raid. This includes information about their counters, whether or not its Shiny can be caught, and what its CP would be for a 100% mon.

sk promotional banner

Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Piloswine raids

To defeat Shadow Piloswine in Raids, you should consider the following Pokemon as counters:

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

  • Dusk Mane Necrozma
  • Primal Kyogre
  • Mega Lucario
  • Mega Charizard Y
  • Mega Blaziken
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Dusk Mane Necrozma in the anime (Image via TPC)
Dusk Mane Necrozma in the anime (Image via TPC)

Additionally, these are the best Attackers in Shadow Piloswine Raids based on their ability to deal super effective STAB damage:

Ad

Best Steel-type Counters for Shadow Piloswine Raids

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Dusk Mane NecrozmaMetal ClawSunsteel Strike
Shadow/ Regular MetagrossBullet PunchMeteor Mash
Dawn Wings NecrozmaMetal ClawMoongeist Beam
Shadow EmpoleonMetal ClawHydro Cannon
Shadow/ Regular DialgaMetal ClawIron Head
Ad

Best Water-type Counters for Shadow Piloswine Raids

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Primal/Shadow/Regular KyogreWaterfallOrigin Pulse
Mega SwampertWater GunHydro Cannon
Mega BlastoiseWater GunHydro Cannon
Mega GyaradosWaterfallHydro Pump
Shadow EmpoleonMetal ClawHydro Cannon
Ad

Best Fighting-type Counters for Shadow Piloswine Raids

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Regular LucarioForce PalmAura Sphere
Mega HeracrossCounterClose Combat
KeldeoLow KickSacred Sword
TerrakionDouble KickSacred Sword
Shadow ConkeldurrCounterDynamic Punch
Ad

Best Grass-type counters for Shadow Piloswine Raids

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
KartanaRazor LeafLeaf Blade
Mega SceptileFury CutterFrenzy Plant
Mega/Shadow VenusaurVine WhipFrenzy Plant
ZarudeVine WhipPower Whip
Shadow TangrowthVine WhipPower Whip
Ad

Best Fire-type counters to Shadow Piloswine

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega Charizard Y/XFire SpinBlast Burn
Mega BlazikenFire SpinBlast Burn
Shadow HeatranFire SpinMagma Storm
ReshiramFire FangFusion Flare
Apex Shadow Ho-ohIncinerateSacred Fire
Ad

Here are the search strings you can use to search for suitable counters in your collection:

  • Steel&@Steel&cp2000-
  • Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
  • Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
  • Water&@Water&cp2000-
  • Fire&@Fire&cp2000-

Also read: How to beat Shadow Lapras raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

What are Shadow Piloswine's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses:

  • Steel
  • Water
  • Grass
  • Fighting
  • Fire

Resistances:

  • Electric
  • Poison

For more information about Shadow Piloswine's offensive capabilities, try using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Ad

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Piloswine raids?

If you are a decently high-level trainer with good Pokemon, you might be able to take on Shadow Piloswine in a solo raid. However, if you are a relatively newer player or getting back into the game after some time and don't have the appropriate counters, you might ask for help from a stronger trainer.

Ad

Keep in mind, Shadow Piloswine will become enraged once its health falls below 33%. This will give it an attack and defense boost. In order to get it out of its enraged state, players will have to use Purified Gems. While 8 of them will snap the Pokemon out of its enraged state, a single player can only use 5 in a single shadow raid.

Also, only players who are able to attend the Raids in person can attempt them, as Remote Raid Passes do not work in Shadow Raids. Only players within 80 m of a Gym can participate in a Shadow Raid.

Ad

Shiny odds from Shadow Piloswine raids in Pokemon GO

Piloswine and its Shiny form (Image via TPC)
Piloswine and its Shiny form (Image via TPC)

As of now, Shadow Piloswine cannot be shiny in Pokemon GO. So, players cannot geta Shiny Shadow Piloswime from Shadow Raids.

Ad

Shadow Piloswine 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

This wooly swine is encountered without a weather boost, and its CP will be 1,340 if it is at 100%. However, if Shadow Piloswine gets a weather boost from either snowy or sunny weather, its CP goes up to 1,675.

The CP range of Shadow Piloswine is as follows:

  • No weather boost: 1,217 - 1,340 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Rainy or windy): 1,521 - 1,675 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Ad

Also read: How to get Shadow Slakoth in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pokemon GO Shadow Piloswine stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Combat Power: 14,546
  • Attack: 181
  • Defense: 138
  • Stamina: 3,600 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Ice Shard and Powder Snow
  • Charged Attacks: Bulldoze, Avalanche, Stone Edge, Icicle Spear, and High Horsepower

Checked out our other Pokemon GO guides here:

About the author
Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications