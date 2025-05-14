How to beat Shadow Piloswine raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Pokemon GO Shadow Piloswine is a Tier 3 Shadow Raid Boss. As part of the latest Team GO Rocket takeover, Crown Clash: Taken Over, this Generation II Ice/Ground type has returned. These raids started as part of the event at midnight on April 14, 2025, as per local time. So, players looking to get a Shadow Mamoswine should attempt these Shadow Raids.
In this article, we will guide you as you attempt a Shadow Piloswine Raid. This includes information about their counters, whether or not its Shiny can be caught, and what its CP would be for a 100% mon.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Piloswine raids
To defeat Shadow Piloswine in Raids, you should consider the following Pokemon as counters:
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
- Dusk Mane Necrozma
- Primal Kyogre
- Mega Lucario
- Mega Charizard Y
- Mega Blaziken
Additionally, these are the best Attackers in Shadow Piloswine Raids based on their ability to deal super effective STAB damage:
Best Steel-type Counters for Shadow Piloswine Raids
Best Water-type Counters for Shadow Piloswine Raids
Best Fighting-type Counters for Shadow Piloswine Raids
Best Grass-type counters for Shadow Piloswine Raids
Best Fire-type counters to Shadow Piloswine
Here are the search strings you can use to search for suitable counters in your collection:
- Steel&@Steel&cp2000-
- Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
- Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
- Water&@Water&cp2000-
- Fire&@Fire&cp2000-
Also read: How to beat Shadow Lapras raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more
What are Shadow Piloswine's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?
Weaknesses:
- Steel
- Water
- Grass
- Fighting
- Fire
Resistances:
- Electric
- Poison
For more information about Shadow Piloswine's offensive capabilities, try using our Pokemon Type Calculator.
Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Piloswine raids?
If you are a decently high-level trainer with good Pokemon, you might be able to take on Shadow Piloswine in a solo raid. However, if you are a relatively newer player or getting back into the game after some time and don't have the appropriate counters, you might ask for help from a stronger trainer.
Keep in mind, Shadow Piloswine will become enraged once its health falls below 33%. This will give it an attack and defense boost. In order to get it out of its enraged state, players will have to use Purified Gems. While 8 of them will snap the Pokemon out of its enraged state, a single player can only use 5 in a single shadow raid.
Also, only players who are able to attend the Raids in person can attempt them, as Remote Raid Passes do not work in Shadow Raids. Only players within 80 m of a Gym can participate in a Shadow Raid.
Shiny odds from Shadow Piloswine raids in Pokemon GO
As of now, Shadow Piloswine cannot be shiny in Pokemon GO. So, players cannot geta Shiny Shadow Piloswime from Shadow Raids.
Shadow Piloswine 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)
This wooly swine is encountered without a weather boost, and its CP will be 1,340 if it is at 100%. However, if Shadow Piloswine gets a weather boost from either snowy or sunny weather, its CP goes up to 1,675.
The CP range of Shadow Piloswine is as follows:
- No weather boost: 1,217 - 1,340 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy or windy): 1,521 - 1,675 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Also read: How to get Shadow Slakoth in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?
Pokemon GO Shadow Piloswine stats and moves as a raid boss
- Combat Power: 14,546
- Attack: 181
- Defense: 138
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Ice Shard and Powder Snow
- Charged Attacks: Bulldoze, Avalanche, Stone Edge, Icicle Spear, and High Horsepower
Checked out our other Pokemon GO guides here:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨