How to beat Shadow Piloswine raids in Pokemon GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Pokemon GO Shadow Piloswine is a Tier 3 Shadow Raid Boss. As part of the latest Team GO Rocket takeover, Crown Clash: Taken Over, this Generation II Ice/Ground type has returned. These raids started as part of the event at midnight on April 14, 2025, as per local time. So, players looking to get a Shadow Mamoswine should attempt these Shadow Raids.

In this article, we will guide you as you attempt a Shadow Piloswine Raid. This includes information about their counters, whether or not its Shiny can be caught, and what its CP would be for a 100% mon.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Piloswine raids

To defeat Shadow Piloswine in Raids, you should consider the following Pokemon as counters:

Dusk Mane Necrozma

Primal Kyogre

Mega Lucario

Mega Charizard Y

Mega Blaziken

Dusk Mane Necrozma in the anime (Image via TPC)

Additionally, these are the best Attackers in Shadow Piloswine Raids based on their ability to deal super effective STAB damage:

Best Steel-type Counters for Shadow Piloswine Raids

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Dusk Mane Necrozma Metal Claw Sunsteel Strike Shadow/ Regular Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Dawn Wings Necrozma Metal Claw Moongeist Beam Shadow Empoleon Metal Claw Hydro Cannon Shadow/ Regular Dialga Metal Claw Iron Head

Best Water-type Counters for Shadow Piloswine Raids

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Primal/Shadow/Regular Kyogre Waterfall Origin Pulse Mega Swampert Water Gun Hydro Cannon Mega Blastoise Water Gun Hydro Cannon Mega Gyarados Waterfall Hydro Pump Shadow Empoleon Metal Claw Hydro Cannon

Best Fighting-type Counters for Shadow Piloswine Raids

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Regular Lucario Force Palm Aura Sphere Mega Heracross Counter Close Combat Keldeo Low Kick Sacred Sword Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Shadow Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch

Best Grass-type counters for Shadow Piloswine Raids

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Kartana Razor Leaf Leaf Blade Mega Sceptile Fury Cutter Frenzy Plant Mega/Shadow Venusaur Vine Whip Frenzy Plant Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Shadow Tangrowth Vine Whip Power Whip

Best Fire-type counters to Shadow Piloswine

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Charizard Y/X Fire Spin Blast Burn Mega Blaziken Fire Spin Blast Burn Shadow Heatran Fire Spin Magma Storm Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare Apex Shadow Ho-oh Incinerate Sacred Fire

Here are the search strings you can use to search for suitable counters in your collection:

Steel&@Steel&cp2000-

Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-

Grass&@Grass&cp2000-

Water&@Water&cp2000-

Fire&@Fire&cp2000-

What are Shadow Piloswine's weaknesses in Pokemon GO?

Weaknesses:

Steel

Water

Grass

Fighting

Fire

Resistances:

Electric

Poison

For more information about Shadow Piloswine's offensive capabilities, try using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Piloswine raids?

If you are a decently high-level trainer with good Pokemon, you might be able to take on Shadow Piloswine in a solo raid. However, if you are a relatively newer player or getting back into the game after some time and don't have the appropriate counters, you might ask for help from a stronger trainer.

Keep in mind, Shadow Piloswine will become enraged once its health falls below 33%. This will give it an attack and defense boost. In order to get it out of its enraged state, players will have to use Purified Gems. While 8 of them will snap the Pokemon out of its enraged state, a single player can only use 5 in a single shadow raid.

Also, only players who are able to attend the Raids in person can attempt them, as Remote Raid Passes do not work in Shadow Raids. Only players within 80 m of a Gym can participate in a Shadow Raid.

Shiny odds from Shadow Piloswine raids in Pokemon GO

Piloswine and its Shiny form (Image via TPC)

As of now, Shadow Piloswine cannot be shiny in Pokemon GO. So, players cannot geta Shiny Shadow Piloswime from Shadow Raids.

Shadow Piloswine 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

This wooly swine is encountered without a weather boost, and its CP will be 1,340 if it is at 100%. However, if Shadow Piloswine gets a weather boost from either snowy or sunny weather, its CP goes up to 1,675.

The CP range of Shadow Piloswine is as follows:

No weather boost: 1,217 - 1,340 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,217 - 1,340 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rainy or windy): 1,521 - 1,675 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Shadow Piloswine stats and moves as a raid boss

Combat Power: 14,546

14,546 Attack: 181

181 Defense: 138

138 Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Ice Shard and Powder Snow

Ice Shard and Powder Snow Charged Attacks: Bulldoze, Avalanche, Stone Edge, Icicle Spear, and High Horsepower

