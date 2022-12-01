How to catch Ditto in Pokemon GO (December 2022)

All Pokemon GO enthusiasts would relish the chance to catch a Ditto. The elusive Pocket Monster is hard to find, and only the luckiest trainers have the opportunity to catch it. Moreover, players cannot see the Transform Pokemon spawning on the map, which complicates the matter even further.

Introduced back in Generation 1, Ditto cannot evolve into any other Pocket Monster. According to Bulbapedia, the Normal-type Pokemon's uniqueness lies in the fact that it can transform itself into an exact replica, both in form and ability, of whatever physical object or living creature it wants.

In Pokemon GO, Ditto can be found masquerading as other Pocket Monsters. This article provides a list of all the creatures it can disguise itself as this December.

Ditto can be caught by capturing the Pocket Monster it is disguised as in Pokemon GO

In its untransformed state, Ditto appears as a light-purple blob with dots as its eyes and a line as its mouth.

In Pokemon GO, Ditto is always disguised as other Pocket Monsters in the wild. The only way to catch it is by capturing the wild creature it is disguised as. Upon catching it, the Transform Pokemon will revert to its natural state.

According to its Pokedex description, Ditto can transform its cell structure into different shapes. However, since it does so through its memory, it can sometimes get a few details wrong.

Given below is the current list of wild Pokemon it can disguise as in Pokemon GO:

Ekans

Gastly

Spinarak

Natu

Surskit

Numel

Bidoof

Finneon

Lillipup

Dwebble

Swirlix

Players should keep in mind that Ditto has low spawn and catch rates, which means an encounter with it is a rare occurrence.

One way to recognize if an encountered wild Pocket Monster is Ditto is by looking at the Combat Power (CP) and checking whether it is lower than the usual CP of that Pokemon. Once the wild creature is caught, players will be informed if they have a Ditto on their hands.

The shiny variant of Ditto is available in Pokemon GO. Instead of the usual light-purple hue, shiny Ditto has a light blue color. It first debuted in the popular AR title through the GO Tour: Kanto ticket Special Research and later as a Research Breakthrough in Season of Mischief back in September 2021.

Although it does not evolve into any other Pocket Monster, Ditto can be used by players to fight in Gyms. When used in such battles, it will transform into the opposing Pokemon and will have its moves. However, its CP and stats will stay the same.

Ditto will change its shape into the first Pokemon it encounters in the Gym battle and will remain so until the end. If it goes up against another Ditto in battle, it will not use the move Struggle instead of Transform.

