How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon GO (November 2021)

Ditto is by far one of the toughest Pokemon to catch in Pokemon GO.

This pink blob was introduced as one of the original 151 from the Kanto region. It has a unique ability to transform into any opposing Pokemon, copying their moves and appearance.

Catching Ditto in Pokemon GO will take lots of searching (and patience), but trainers who know what they’re doing will find it easily.

How can trainers go about finding this well-disguised Pokemon?

First of all, Ditto can’t be encountered outright. No matter how much walking any trainer does, they won’t find any Ditto in the wild.

Instead, Ditto “disguises” itself as another Pokemon. Only after a trainer catches a Pokemon will it be revealed to be a Ditto or not.

While that sounds like searching for a needle in a rather large haystack, there is a limited choice of Pokemon that Ditto will disguise itself. Therefore, trainers can narrow their search instead of catching every Pokemon and hoping it’s a Ditto.

The full list of Pokemon which Ditto will disguise itself as for the Season of Mischief is as follows:

Gastly

Drowzee

Remoraid

Teddiursa

Gulpin

Numel

Stunky

Dwebble

Foongus

Out of these Pokemon, shiny Ditto, in particular, could be disguised as Gastly, Drowzee, Teddiursa, and Dwebble.

One thing that’s important to keep in mind is that if a trainer encounters a shiny Pokemon, it is guaranteed NOT to be Ditto. Only Pokemon in their normal sprite can be Ditto in disguise.

Sadly, there’s no way of telling if a Pokemon will be Ditto either. The disguise looks exactly as a normal Pokemon would with no physical differences.

Ditto gets the Imposter ability in the main series games (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There is one way, however, that trainers can judge the likelihood of a Pokemon being Ditto. Looking at the list of Ditto disguises, they are all common Pokemon. Ditto, however, has a lower catch rate. This means that if it’s taking a couple throws to catch a Gastly or Drowzee, there’s a good chance that it’s actually a Ditto.

One final way trainers can increase their chances of finding Ditto is by looking for buddies. Any location that spawns a Pokemon which is a Ditto in disguise, will be the same for all other trainers.

A helpful friend, therefore, can let others know the spawn location for a Ditto if they find one. Most Pokemon GO forums and Discord servers keep track of where Ditto’s pop up.

