How to catch Ditto in Pokemon GO? (November 2022)

A normal-type creature from the Kanto region with an abnormal power, Ditto flawlessly takes on the appearance of other Pokemon in Pokemon GO. It can transform into its target and can imitate its skills, movesets, and appearance. With such unique and fun power, it is easy to understand why Ditto is one of the rarest encounters in the game.

This November 2022, Ditto might be seen lurking in the wild in one of its many disguises. The Pokemon GO developers have made sure that you won’t encounter this Pokemon in its original form. A Ditto will only reveal its true identity after it's defeated in a battle. This article aims to help Pokemon GO players who want to get their hands on a Ditto.

Complete guide to catching a Ditto in Pokemon GO (November 2022)

Neopsyonix @Neopsyonix

#PokémonGo

Halloween My 2nd shiny Ditto in the wild & only two months apart too. That makes three shinies so far today! #PokémonGo Halloween My 2nd shiny Ditto in the wild & only two months apart too. That makes three shinies so far today! ✨ #PokémonGo#PokémonGoHalloween https://t.co/aj0aEvjlYT

Ditto is a fighter that is hard to encounter but easy to battle. It is absolutely impossible to recognize the Pocket Monster when it's in disguise. The wild world of Pokemon GO has several creatures lurking in abundance, and many trainers don’t feel the urge to pick encounters with all of them.

However, Ditto can only disguise itself as 11 Pokemon in the mobile game. All you have to do is search for these monsters and battle them to figure out if they are a Ditto. This process will be time-consuming and requires a significant amount of effort, but it is the only way you can catch a Ditto in Pokemon GO.

Players can also use Incense and Lures at PokeStops to increase the spawn rates of Pokemon. By doing so, they will also indirectly increase the spawn rate of Ditto in the game. The probability of you catching a Ditto will increase if you encounter more Pokemon in a given duration. Using Incense and Lures won’t guarantee a Ditto encounter, but it can significantly speed up the process.

Possible disguises for Ditto in Pokemon GO this November

Ditto can be found imitating these monsters in the wild:

Ekans

Gastly

Spinarak

Natu

Surskit

Numel

Bidoof

Finneon

Lillipup

Dwebble

Swirlix

You can also identify Ditto by examining the CP of the 11 aforementioned Pokemon when you encounter them. If the Pocket Monster has lower Combat Power than its normal rate, it has a fair chance of being a Ditto in disguise. The low spawn rate of this Pokemon might make it a rare catch, but in terms of power, Ditto is a mid-range fighter with no particularly extraordinary stats. Ditto also has no evolution, and its Pokedex entry mentions that it can change the cell structure of its body at will.

When taken to a Gym, a Ditto will take the appearance of the first fighter it faces in the Gym for the duration of the entire battle. If two different Dittos face each other, they will both remain in their original form. It should also be noted that there is a decent probability of players encountering a Shiny Ditto in the game. The shiny variant of the Pokemon trades its iconic pink coloration for a blue one.

