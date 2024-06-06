How to get Shiny Oranguru in Pokemon GO

Shiny Oranguru in Pokemon GO is on the rarer side of things in this game. This is a fantastic Shiny Pocket Monster to have in your collection. Oranguru, the Zen Pokemon, was originally added to the franchise in the seventh generation and doesn't have any evolutions. This monster also happens to be the only one in its class to have a Shiny in Pokemon GO.

In this article, we will walk you through everything you need to know to catch a Shiny Oranguru in Pokemon GO.

How to catch Oranguru in Pokemon GO

Oranguru (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Oranguru is a Psychic- and Normal-type Pokemon and can be found in the wild. So, spot one while playing Pokemon GO as a wild spawn. Use an Incense to make more Pocket Monsters spawn around you.

To make things easier, Oranguru is going to be featured in the Slumbering Sands event of Pokemon GO starting on Friday, June 7, 2024, at 10 am local time.

You can also get this monster by trading with a friend who has one in their account. It is important to look for Oranguru to increase your encounters with this Pokemon in this game.

How to catch Shiny Oranguru in Pokemon GO

Shiny Oranguru (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The best way to increase your odds of getting a Shiny Oranguru in Pokemon GO and have it registered in your Pokedex is by finding one in the wild. The more Oranguru encounters you have, the higher your odds of getting a Shiny Oranguru in your account.

Since it is a regular spawn, it will have full Shiny odds of 1-in-512 encounters. So, it can be a grind to find a Shiny Oranguru in the wild. It would be easier to get one via trade but that can cost a lot of Stardust if you don't have it registered in your Pokedex.

Friendship Level Trade Discount Shiny and Legendary Pokemon New Caught Good Friends (One day) 0% 1,000,000 20,000 Great Friends (Seven days) 20% 600,000 16,000 Ultra Friends (30 days) 92% 80,000 1,600 Best Friends (90 days) 96% 40,000 800

