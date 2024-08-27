How to evolve Magnemite into Magneton and Magnezone in Pokemon GO?

When you feed Magnemite some Pokemon Candies, it can evolve into Magneton and Magnezone in Pokemon GO. However, you will also need a special Lure Module to evolve Magneton into Magnezone. These Pocket Monsters are Electric and Steel-type Pokemon with resistance against multiple attacks in the game. They are also strong against Water, Flying, Rock, Ice, and Fairy-type entities.

Now, we will take a look at what trainers will need to do with their Magnemite if they want to evolve it into Magneton and Magnezone in Pokemon GO.

How to get Magnemite in Pokemon GO?

Magnemite, as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

First and foremost, it is important to learn how one can get their hands on a high-IV Magnemite before learning how to evolve it into a Magneton and a Magnezone.

Known methods to get Magnemite with good IV in the game:

Catch Magnemite in the wild (Rainy and Snowy)

Hatch Pokemon eggs

Defeat Raid Battles featuring the creature (Rainy and Snowy)

Complete a Research task that rewards encounters

By carrying out the above-mentioned activities, you can acquire Magnemite for evolution.

How to evolve Magnemite into Magneton?

If you want to evolve Magnemite into Magneton, you’ll need to collect 25 Candies and feed them to the Pocket Monster. This is how the critter evolves in the game.

Shiny Magnemite also evolves similarly, so make sure you gather enough evolution consumables to evolve both variants.

How to evolve Magneton in Magnezone?

You will have to attach a Glacial Lure Module to a PokeStop first and then feed Magneton 100 Pokemon Candies to evolve it into Magnezone. The latter is a powerful entity of the Magnemite family.

How to farm Magnemite Candies during the Spotlight Hour event?

Magneton and Magnezone as seen in the mobile game. (Image via TPC)

Magnemite's spawn rate is boosted during the Spotlight Hour event in Pokemon GO. You can take advantage of this event to farm Candies by catching every single spawn to trigger the evolution process. Lure Module and Incense are in-game items that can boost the spawn rate of Pokemon appearing in a specific weather condition.

That said, the spawn rate of Magnemite can be boosted by turning on the effects of the Lure Module and Incense. It is worth noting that the creature's spawn rate can be increased further when you partake in this event during Rainy and Snowy weather.

