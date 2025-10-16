How to get Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Pokemon Legends Z-A features the fan-favorite Fire-type Pokemon, Charmander. You can locate Charmander and then further evolve him into Charmeleon and finally, into Charizard. To obtain Charmander, you would have to complete a mission and make a crucial choice that may affect the way you play the game in the future.

This article will explain how you can get Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Steps to unlock Charmander in Pokemon Legends Z-A

A Call from Mable Sidequest activates after main mission 8 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get Charmander in Pokemon Legends Z-A, you need to finish the 'A Call from Mable' side quest. Here are all the steps you need to follow in order to finish this quest:

First, you need to finish the Lida fight in the main story's mission eight.

Once you finish it, go to any Pokemon Center to rest and heal.

After resting, you will get a call from Mable, who will invite you to her office.

Get to the Pokemon Research Lab in the south of the map. This is where Mable's office is located.

Enter her office, and you will see Squirtle, Bulbasaur, and Charmander standing in a circle. You must choose the Pokemon you want the most. In this case, you can pick Charmander.

Making your final pick will complete the quest.

Pick Charmander from the three options (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This was the simple mission you need to finish in order to unlock Charmander in Pokemon Legends Z-A. You can then evolve him into Charmeleon at level 16 and eventually into Charizard at level 36. There is also a chance of unlocking his mega evolution, which can turn him into Mega Charizard X and Y.

Apart from this, there are no extra steps to unlock Pokemon. However, the choice in Mable's office is a crucial one. If you pick Charizard, you have to let go of Squirtle and Bulbasaur, at least for some time. You can find these Pokemon later in the game in Wild Zone 20 in Lumiose City, but you will have to finish mission 38 of the main story to unlock this area.

That being said, Charizard is a rather strong and popular choice. He has decent attack, speed, and special attack stats, which give him an edge over many other starter Pokemon available in the game.

