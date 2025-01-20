How to get Corviknight in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Corviknight was teased in the new loading screen artwork that came to Pokemon GO with its Dual Destiny season. Many fans were wondering if this creature would ever be added to the game, but Niantic has finally decided to release it for trainers to find. Corviknight will come to the game as a part of the Steeled Resolve event, though its shiny form is sadly absent.

The process of obtaining one of these creatures may be a bit more complicated than many hoped for, so here is everything trainers should know about obtaining a Corviknight in Pokemon GO.

Note: Certain aspects of this article are speculative in nature.

How to get Corviknight in Pokemon GO

Players can get Corviknight through the following methods in Pokemon GO:

Evolve Corvisquire

Catch from future raids

Trade

Corviknight evolves from Rookidee and Corvisquire (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Evolve Corvisquire

Corviknight is part of a three-stage evolution path, starting as a Rookidee, then evolving into a Corvisquire with 25 Candies, and then again into Corviknight with 100 Candies. However, it should be noted that during the Steeled Resolve event, Rookidee cannot be found in the wild, and will be exclusive to 2 km Eggs.

Catch from raids

Corviknight is not currently available as a raid boss as of writing, but this will change in the future. Niantic could choose to implement Corviknight as a Three-Star Raid Boss, but it is likely that the developers will instead release a Corviknight Raid Boss through Max Battles since Corviknight has access to a Gigantamax Forme in the main series.

Trade

If all else fails, players can always receive a Corviknight in a trade from another player. If users do not have a Corviknight in their Pokedex, receiving one of these creatures from another player will count as a special trade, which are typically limited to one per day, outside of special events and occasions.

When will Shiny Corviknight come to Pokemon GO?

Shiny Corviknight may come to Pokemon GO on a couple of different occasions (Image via Niantic)

A couple of different opportunities could provide Niantic with the chance to implement Corviknight's shiny form into Pokemon GO. It could be added along with its Gigantamax Forme, or Niantic could choose to host a Rookidee Community Day event in the future. This would give each of Corviknight's evolutionary stages their shiny forms as well.

Bringing Shiny Corviknight to Pokemon GO for the debut of its Gigantamax Forme will be more likely, as Niantic is turning its focus towards bringing all of the Gigantamax Formes to the game at the moment. Introducing the Pokemon's shiny form will incentivize more collectors to participate in these raids as well.

