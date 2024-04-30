How to get Diancie in Pokemon GO and can it be shiny?

Diancie made its Pokemon GO debut as part of the GO Fest 2023, but its shiny form did not. This Rock and Fairy-type is marking its arrival in the mobile game again. The first thing Niantic will do in May 2024 is return the Jewel Pokemon to the community. Thanks to the Diancie Special Global Research story, you can finally get your hands on the coveted Mythical Pokemon by completing it.

It's crucial to understand that powerhouses like Diancie are rare catches, making the current opportunity to complete the Special Research in the game exclusive and enticing.

Easy guide to get Diancie in Pokemon GO

Diancie catch guide (Image via TPC)

Mythical and Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO are primarily introduced via Raid Battles and Research tasks. As a result, there is only way to get Diancie:

Complete Research Tasks

Complete Special Global Research in Pokemon GO

To obtain Pokemon GO Diancie, you must complete the Special Global Research story called Glitz and Glam. Unlike the previous quest of GO Fest 2023, where you had to purchase it to earn Diancie’s encounter, this new task will be accessible for free.

It’s worth noting that if you’ve already got a Diancie in the past, you will only receive Diancie Candies from the Glitz and Glam story. Since this Mythical Pokemon can Mega Evolve into Mega Diancie, you will also want to collect its Mega Energy. This feat can be achieved by finishing the Pokemon GO Field Research Tasks (FRT) from May 1 to May 3, 2024.

By completing the FRT, one can also encounter Carbink, a Rock and Fairy-type Pocket Monster with a design similar to Diancie's.

Can you get Shiny Diancie in Pokemon GO?

Developer Niantic will not debut the Shiny Diancie via Special Global Research, so you cannot get it. However, if we had to speculate, the shiny variant might take a year or two to be made available.

How to get Mega Diancie in Pokemon GO?

Preview of Mega Diancie (Image via TPC)

If you have never Mega Evolved Diancie to Mega Diancie, you will have to spend 300 Mega Energy on it. But, after the first time, this unique evolution will cost 60 Diancie Mega Energy.

Stat spread of Diancie

Here is the stat distribution of Diancie, including its max Combat Power (CP) in the game:

Max CP : 3091

: 3091 Attack : 190

: 190 Defense : 285

: 285 Stamina : 137

: 137 Weather Boost: Partly Cloudy and Cloudy

Pokemon GO Diancie: Best moveset and counters

The best PvE moveset for Diancie is Rock Throw and Rock Slide. It has a Total Damage Output (TDO) of 381.93 and a Damage Per Second (DPS) of 12.07.

The best PvE moveset for Diancie is Rock Throw and Rock Slide + Moon Blast. You should use this move combination to have an advantage in the GO Battle League.

Counters for Diancie in Pokemon GO:

Shadow Metagross

Dialga

Excadrill

Melmetal

Jirachi

Genesect

Bisharp

