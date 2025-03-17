How to get Dynamax Chansey in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Chansey in Pokemon GO debuts with the Max Monday event on March 17, 2025. It will henceforth be available in 3-star Max Battles every day (until further notice) from 6 am to 9 pm local time in Power Spots around you. Chansey's evolution, Blissey, is one of the best Dynamax tanks and healers you can get in Pokemon GO, so this is a creature you should pick up and max out.

This article covers all the ways you can get Dynamax Chansey in Pokemon GO.

How to get Dynamax Chansey in Pokemon GO

You can get the Dynamax variant of Chansey in the following ways:

3-star Max Battles

Trade

3-star Max Battles

Dynamax Chansey will be a 3-star Power Spot boss, starting from March 17, 2025. Every day until further notice, you can battle it from 6 am to 9 pm local time. On March 17, it will also be highlighted as the Max Monday star. This means it will take over all Power Spots in the region between 6-7 pm local time.

Once you defeat Dynamax Chansey in Pokemon GO, it can be captured at the following CP range:

No weather boost: 654 - 717 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at level 20)

654 - 717 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at level 20) Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 817 - 896 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at level 25)

Trade

Dynamax Chansey can be traded. If you cannot capture one on your own, an in-game friend can send it over. Its IVs will be reshuffled and it won't count as a Special Trade unless you have never caught a Chansey in the game.

Additionally, Chansey will retain any Max Moves that are unlocked before trading (MaX Guard and Max Spirit). However, any leveled-up Max Moves will be brought back to Level 1 upon being traded.

Can Dynamax Chansey be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Dynamax Chansey in Pokemon GO has a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny every time you encounter it.

Dynamax Chansey: Attributes, moves, and evolution requirements

Chansey

Attack: 60

60 Defense: 128

128 Stamina: 487

487 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Pound (Max Strike) and Zen Headbutt (Max Mindstorm)

Pound (Max Strike) and Zen Headbutt (Max Mindstorm) Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Hyper Beam, and Psychic

Dazzling Gleam, Hyper Beam, and Psychic Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XL

Blissey

Attack: 129

129 Defense: 169

169 Stamina: 496

496 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Pound (Max Strike) and Zen Headbutt (Max Mindstorm)

Pound (Max Strike) and Zen Headbutt (Max Mindstorm) Charged Attacks: Dazzling Gleam, Hyper Beam, Psychic, and Wild Charge

Dazzling Gleam, Hyper Beam, Psychic, and Wild Charge Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 70 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 120 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 50 Candy XL

