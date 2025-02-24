How to get Dynamax Darumaka in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Darumaka in Pokemon GO was introduced to the game on February 24, 2025, as part of the Max Monday event. It will be available at Power Spots around you from 6 am to 9 pm local time every day and can be challenged in exchange for 400 Max Particles. Its evolution, Dynamax Darmanitan, is a powerful Fire-type attacker that can be useful in future battles.

Ad

This article covers everything you need to know about acquiring Dynamax Darumaka in Pokemon GO.

How to get Dynamax Darumaka in Pokemon GO

You can get Dynamax Darumaka in the following ways in Pokemon GO as of February 2025:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

2-star Max Battles

Trade

Dynamax Darumaka in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/TPC)

2-star Max Battles

Ad

Trending

Darumaka is the second creature to be available via 2-star Max Battles. It costs 400 Max Particles to take part in these battles but the charge will be returned to you in full if you cannot beat the Power Spot boss. However, the fight is an easy solo even with level 20 Water-type counters with only level one Max Moves.

The Darumaka that you will encounter after the fight will have combat power in one of the following ranges:

Ad

No weather boost: 768 - 823 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

768 - 823 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Sunny/Clear): 961 - 1,030 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Trade

If you can't capture a Dynamax Darumaka in Pokemon GO directly, you can ask an in-game friend to trade you one. As long as you have this creature registered on your Pokedex, it will be a regular trade.

A note of caution: all Max Moves are leveled down to the base level when a Dynamax Pokemon is traded. Therefore, make sure not to trade one with upgraded Max Moves. However, if Max Guard or Max Spirit have been unlocked before trading, they will remain that way.

Ad

Can Dynamax Darumaka be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, you can get shiny Darumaka in Pokemon GO. The creature has a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny.

Dynamax Darumaka in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and evolution requirements

Darumaka evolves into Darmanitan (Image via TPC)

Stats

Ad

Attack: 153

Defense: 86

Stamina: 172

Max CP: 1,630

Moves

Fast Attacks: Tackle and Fire Fang

Charged Attacks: Flame Charge and Fire Punch

Max Moves: Max Strike and Max Flare

Darumaka evolves into Darmanitan when fed 50 Candy. Here are Darmanitan's stats and moves:

Attack: 263

Defense: 86

Stamina: 233

Max CP: 3,511

Fast Attacks: Tackle, Incinerate, and Fire Fang

Charged Attacks: Rock Slide, Psychic, Focus Blast, Overheat

Max Moves: Max Strike and Max Flare

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨