How to get Dynamax Pidove in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Pidove in Pokemon GO debuts in the game with the Max Monday event on February 17, 2025. The critter will be available in Power Spots as a 1-star Max Battle boss from 6 am to 9 pm local time every day until March 4, 2025. It is the first new D-Max creature to be added to the game in February 2025 and has a shiny variant up for grabs.

This article covers everything you need to know about getting a Dynamax Pidove in Pokemon GO.

How to get Dynamax Pidove in Pokemon GO

You can get Dynamax Pidove in the following ways:

1-star Max Battles

Trade

Dynamax Pidove (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/TPC)

1-star Max Battles

Pidove will be featured in the lowest tier of D-Max Battles. For an entry cost of 250 Max Particles, you can challenge these battles. Winning will net you resources like XP, Stardust, Candy, and an encounter with Dynamax Pidove.

Note that Max Battles cannot be challenged remotely, and you'd need to be within an 80-meter radius of the Power Spot to fight and catch this Pocket Monster. The following are the best counters to Pidove:

Dynamax Cryogonal with Ice Shard

with Ice Shard Gigantamax or Dynamax Toxtricity with Spark

with Spark Gigantamax Lapras with Frost Breath

with Frost Breath Dynamax Articuno with Frost Breath

That said, you can pretty much take in a team of any three creatures that deal at least neutral damage to Pidove with their Fast Moves (avoid Grass, Bug, and Ground-type attackers) to win these fights.

Trade

If you cannot find a Dynamax Pidove in Pokemon GO on your own, an in-game friend can trade you one. However, if the creature has any upgraded Max Moves, they will be lowered to level 1.

Can Dynamax Pidove be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Pidove shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Yes, you can find Shiny Dynamax Pidove in Pokemon GO. The chances of encountering one are approximately 1-in-512. This means you might have to look around for a bit before you run into one.

Can Dynamax Pidove in Pokemon GO evolve?

Yes, Dynamax Pidove evolves into Tranquill when fed 12 Candy. Tranquill, in turn, evolves into Unfezant on being given 50 Candy. The final stage of the creature looks different based on the critter's sex.

You can find out the approximate combat power of your Pidove evolutions using our Pokemon GO CP Calculator.

