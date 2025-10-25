How to get Ekans and Arbok in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Ekans and Arbok are among the most cherished Poison-type Pokemons in Pokemon Legends Z-A that can be obtained from the wild. However, you might have to progress through the story first to unlock the areas where you can find them. To be specific, both the cobra-like Pocket Monsters spawn at Lysandre Labs, which is unlocked after completing Main Mission 35.

This article further discusses how you can catch Ekans and Arbok in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to catch Ekans and Arbok in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Ekans

Catch Ekans from Wild Zone 4 (Image via The Pokemon Company|| YouTube/@DuckTape Gaming)

The Wild Zones throughout Lumiose City are the primary locations for capturing various Pokemons in Pokemon Legends Z-A. Ekans, specifically, spawns at Wild Zone 4, located between the Pokemon Center and Rogue Sector 6. This graveyard area offers several hiding spots that will allow you to stealthily approach the Pocket Monsters.

Ekans usually spawns on the right side of the graveyard. Reaching level 9 or above is recommended to enter the Wild Zone.

Alternatively, visit the Lysandre Labs located beneath Lysandre Cafe. Some wild or Alpha Ekans spawn at the center of the lab. Bear in mind that you can access the area after completing the Main Mission 35.

Also read: How to complete Reaching Rank D main mission in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Arbok

Get Arbok from Wild Zone 10 (Image via The Pokemon Company|| YouTube/@DuckTape Gaming)

You can get Arbok by evolving your Ekans in Legends Z-A. You don’t need to have high Friendship or use specific stones to trigger the evolution. Just nurture Ekans until it reaches level 22 and transforms naturally.

However, if you want to obtain Arbok directly, visit the Wild Zone 10. It is located below Estival Avenue in Lumiose City. Reaching level 29 or above is recommended to enter the area. Once you are inside the Wild Zone, climb all the way to the Central Rooftop.

A couple of Arbok spawn there surrounded by sludge. You can also find this evolved Pocket Monster at the Lysandre Labs. The room where it spawns can be accessed with the Key Card B. You can obtain it during the Main Mission 35.

