Falinks in Pokemon Unite is here, and fans are in for a treat as the game welcomes a new and fascinating addition to its roster. Available from April 25, 2024, this quirky license, known for its presence as a group of small creatures marching in formation, promises to shake things up on Aeos Island with its unique dynamics and battle strategies.

In this article, we'll walk you through how to get Falinks in Pokemon Unite and delve into the perks that come with it, including an exclusive costume.

How to Unlock Falinks in Pokemon Unite?

Falinks Event Pass in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Falinks in Pokemon Unite enters the fray as an expert difficulty All-Rounder melee brawler, perfect for players who appreciate a challenge and constant pressure on the battlefield. To currently add Falinks to your team, you'll need to engage with the Premium Falinks Event Pass, available for a limited time.

Steps to Unlock Falinks:

Purchase the Premium Event Pass: This can be acquired for 249 Aeos Gems. There’s also a No-Cost Event Pass available, but to unlock Falinks, you will need the premium version. Advance to Pass Level 20: Falinks become available once you reach level 20 in the Premium Event Pass. To progress through the levels, you'll need to earn Event Pass Points. Earn Event Pass Points: Points can be gathered by completing various Event Pass Missions. These missions range from simple daily log-ins, rewarding 50 points, to more complex tasks like scoring 30 goals or executing 20 Unite Moves, each offering 300 points. Consider Buying Points: If you're eager to get Falinks immediately, you can purchase additional Event Pass Points. It costs 400 Aeos Gems to buy out all the Pass levels up to Falinks, bringing your total expenditure to 649 Aeos Gems (249 for the pass plus 400 to skip levels).

Event Pass Points purchasing screen (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After the Premium Falinks Event Pass period ends, Falinks will be available in the in-game store but expect it to be priced higher than the total expenditure of the event. So theoretically, securing Falinks through the event is a more cost-effective method at present.

Pokemon Unite offers a unique costume for Falinks

Armor Style: Falinks (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a bonus, Pokemon Unite is offering an exclusive costume for those who acquire Falinks. Dubbed the Armor Style: Falinks, this outfit is available for 1,050 Aeos Gems. It gives Falinks a distinctive Japanese armored look, making your new fighter stand out dramatically in any match.

Whether you're a competitive player or just in it for fun, unlocking Falinks in Pokemon Unite and decking it out with the exclusive Armor Style costume can enhance your game experience.

As you lead your team to victory with Falinks by your side, experimenting with and showcasing both your strategic skills and style on the vibrant battlefields of Aeos Island is key.

