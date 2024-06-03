How to get Mienfoo in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Niantic is offering players a chance to catch Mienfoo as part of the Pokemon GO Stadium Sights event. The Fighting-type Pokemon has not been in the game for a long time, but now that it is back, this article will help players who are wondering how to get Mienfoo and if its shiny form is available.

For those unaware, the Stadium Sights event is arranged for fans around the world as part of the Pokemon GO Fest 2024: Sendai event. Though it is majorly centered around Shiny Emolga's launch, there are a few other interesting featured critters available to catch in the wild. Although its shiny variant is not available, here is how to get Mienfoo in Pokemon GO.

How to encounter Mienfoo in Pokemon GO?

Mienfoo as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mienfoo is a Pokemon that can now be found in the wild. Most players were surprised and wondered if Niantic had forgotten about it, given that the last time the critter was seen in the wild was a long time ago.

Mienfoo, in the Pokemon GO Stadium Sights event, will be spawning a lot more in the wild. As such, players have a really good chance of easily catching it or farming candies for it.

They should make use of Incense and Lure Modules to attract more Pokemon to spawn around them for a better chance of encountering Mienfoo. For Lure Modules, just regular ones should do the trick, as there aren't any others that specifically attract Fighting-type Pokemon.

Shiny Mienfoo remains unavailable in Pokemon GO

Shiny Mienfoo is not available in the game currently (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unfortunately, Shiny Mienfoo is not available in the game yet. Many anticipated that the critter would be shiny as well during the Stadium Sights event, but it appears that the promotion is mainly centered around Shiny Emolga’s debut in Pokemon GO.

In fact, Mienfoo is one of only two Pokemon featured in the event, Staravia being the other, that are not shiny.

There’s no release date for Shiny Mienfoo in the game yet, but it will likely get its own shiny debut in the future. Since the developers added Mienfoo to the wild, it’s almost guaranteed that its shiny debut may also be coming soon.

Stadium Sights is a great chance to catch Mienfoo, which has not been in the game for quite a while. Its shiny form has still not appeared, but there is no shortage of the regular one. Players should try catching as many as they can during the event, especially if they don’t have this Fighting-type Pokemon in their roster or have not had the chance to catch its evolved form, Mienshao.

They should use Incense and activate Lure Modules to increase their chances and keep an eye on future events, which might just be the chance they need to finally encounter Shiny Mienfoo in Pokemon GO.