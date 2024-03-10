How to get Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO was released in March 2020. It is a Fire-type member of the Legendary Beasts group from the Johto region alongside Raikou (Electric-type) and Suicune (Water-type). Shadow forms of Legendary Pocket Monsters are usually considered more powerful versions. As a result, some players might be keen to know how they can get Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO.

On that note, this article details everything you need to know about acquiring this powerful Pocket Monster.

How to get Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO

All Shadow Legendary Beasts (Image via Niantic)

As of writing, there are two ways to get Shadow Entei in the game: rescuing from Giovanni and 5-star Shadow Raids. Note that both methods are unavailable as of March 2024, but the latter will become active in April or May 2024, as confirmed by the official Pokemon GO World of Wonders blog post. From the sequence of the announcement, it is highly likely that Shadow Entei will hit raids in April.

Shadow Entei raids will tentatively take place on Saturdays and Sundays in April 2024 unless mentioned otherwise. Like other raids, you must take down the boss within the stipulated time to win an encounter with it.

Being a Fire-type, Shadow Entei is weak to Water, Ground, and Rock-type attacks. Here are some of the best counters for these raids:

Primal Kyogre with Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Primal or regular Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades*

Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power*

Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow or regular Aggron with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Mega Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

You cannot trade Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO, so catching one directly is your best bet.

Can Shadow Entei in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Regular and Shiny Entei (Image via TPC)

Shiny Shadow Entei debuts in Pokemon GO with its arrival in 5-star Shadow Raids. This will be the first time the critter is available in Niantic's mobile game. The odds of finding Shiny Shadow Entei from raids are 1-in-20, which means each encounter has a 5% chance of being shiny.

