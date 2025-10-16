How to get Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You can get Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise in Pokemon Legends Z-A by finishing a side quest. Squirtle is one of the most popular characters in the iconic Pokemon world, and its evolutions are called Wartortle and Blastoise, with the latter being stronger. Unlocking Squirtle is fairly easy; however, you will have to make some progress in the game to do so.

This article will explain how you can get Squirtle in Pokemon Legends Z-A with easy-to-follow steps.

Unlocking Squirtle in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Finish this side-quest to get Squirtle (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To get Squirtle, you have to finish the side quest 'A Call from Mable'. This side quest is available after making some progress in the game and finishing mission 8. Here are some steps you can follow:

Finish the Lida fight in the main story's mission eight.

Next, go to any Pokemon Center and rest. When you're done resting, you will automatically get a call from Mable, who will invite you to her office.

Go to Mable's office at the Pokemon Research Lab in the south of Lumiose City.

Inside her office, you will be faced with a crucial choice. Three Pokemon will be available for the taking: Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur. You can choose only one.

In this case, pick Squirtle. Once you make your final choice, the side quest is over.

This is how you can easily get Squirtle in the game by simply making progress and getting to Mable's side quest. Naturally, players may be torn between picking one of the three Pokemon. However, they are all strong choices, and no choice is wrong.

Squirtle can be evolved into Wartortle and then into Blastoise in the future. You can also unlock his mega evolution to get the best results; however, this will take some time and effort.

If you decide to pick Charmander or Bulbasaur at Mable's office instead of Squirtle, you can always find all three of these Pokemon in Wild Zone 20 in Lumiose City. However, you will have to wait until you've finished main mission 38 of the story to unlock this part of the map.

