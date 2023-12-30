How to solo defeat Buzzwole in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Buzzwole will be returning to Pokemon GO’s 5-star raids, along with Xurlitree and Pheromosa. It will be featured in the Americas and Greenland from Monday, January 1, 2024, at 10 am local time through Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at 10 am local time. You can also encounter this monster during its Raid Hour in Pokemon GO on January 3, 2024, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time.

As a 5-star raid Boss, Buzzwole will put up a solid fight. Even though it is advisable to have a couple of trainers help you with its raids, you might not always be in a position to find people to partner up with.

If you live in rural areas or in a city where people don't really play this game, you might struggle to find raid mates. In such cases, your last resort is usually solo raids.

This article will offer a look at how you can prepare for solo Buzzwole raids in GO. Given you have the right counters and sufficient healing items, you might have a fair shot at defeating this monster single-handedly.

Can you solo defeat Buzzwole in Pokemon GO five-star Raids?

Buzzwole in the anime (Image via TPC)

Buzzwole is a Bug- and Fighitng-type Pocket Monster. As a result, this ultra beast is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Flying

Fairy

Fire

Psychic

The dual elemental typing of Buzzwole makes it resistant to the following types of creatures:

Bug

Dark

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Being a five-star 5-star raid boss, Buzzwole will have a Combat Power (CP) of 44,654. With an Attack stat of 198 and a Defense stat of 166, it is not an impressive raid boss on paper. And though this entity does have a good moveset, due to its subpar stats, Buzzwole will not be able to utilize its moves to their maximum potential.

You will be able to defeat Buzzwole by yourself in this game if you have the right set of counters, which have been mentioned below.

How to defeat Buzzwole raids alone in Pokemon GO

If you want to test your luck at solo defeating Buzzwole, you must have a raid party with maxed-out Flying-, Fairy-, Fire-, and Psychic-type Pocket Monsters. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against the raid boss:

Mega Rayquaza

Rayquaza

Shadow Moltres

Shadow Staraptor

Yveltal

Shadow Hochkrow

Mega Pidgeot

Moltres

Shadow Zapdos

Mega Charizard Y

Pokemon GO's Buzzwole will come with a Combat Power of 44,654. As such, using high-level counters like Mega Rayquaza, Rayquaza, Shadow Moltres, Shadow Staraptor, etc., will let you wear it down without much resistance.

That said, you will have to make sure that you dodge the Charged moves coming from this monster. Even though this Pokemon does not have a strong Attack stat, its Charged moves will do a lot of damage if you fail to avoid them.

Buzzwole can use the following moves:

Fast moves: Poison Jab and Counter

Charged moves: Lunge, Superpower, Fell Stinger, and Power-Up Punch.

Every time you dodge a Charged move from this creature, you will be able to use your own Charged moves like Dragon Ascent, Sky Attack, Oblivion Wing, Brave Bird, and more. These hard-hitting attacks will deal Super Effective damage to Buzzwole, which will help you take it down swiftly in Pokemon GO.