How to solo defeat Drampa in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

With the critter's expected arrival in Niantic's mobile game, many players might want to solo defeat Drampa in Pokemon GO 3-star raids. It will make its debut during the Lunar New Year 2024 event in the title, which starts on February 4, 2024. While raids are designed to be a group activity, some players might have to go solo due to their circumstances. Thankfully, Drampa can be taken down alone as long as you have the right counters and strategy.

This guide will explain how you can solo defeat Drampa in Pokemon GO 3-star raids.

How to defeat 3-star Drampa raids solo in Pokemon GO

Drampa in the anime (Image via TPC)

There are two important factors to consider when planning to take down a raid boss on your own: its elemental typing and stats. Drampa is a Normal and Dragon-type Pocket Monster. This means it is weak to Fighting, Fairy, Ice, and Dragon-type attacks.

As far as stats go, Drampa has base 231 Attack and 164 Defense. Therefore, the critter can hit fairly hard, but it is not that good at taking hits. In 3-star raids, it will have 3,600 HP to its name, which brings its combat power to 19,748 CP. You have 180 seconds to take this raid boss down.

Drampa's Fast Attack options are Extrasensory and Dragon Breath, while its Charged Attack options include Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Fly. As most of these are Dragon-type options, the best counters to Drampa in Pokemon GO are Level 40+ Fairy-types. They can hit it for super effective damage while heavily resisting most of Drampa's attacks.

Here is a list of the best Fairy-type counters you should use against Drampa in Pokemon GO:

Shadow Gardevoir and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Moonblast

If you are unable to build a team of only high-level Fairy-type Pocket Monsters, you can include some of the following critters as well:

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud Slap and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow or regular Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Salamance with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Having the best counters to Drampa in Pokemon GO may not always be enough for the win. You should ensure that your attacker dodges some of the incoming Charged Attacks to increase their longevity on the battlefield.

Lastly, having a stock of Max Revives can be useful. You will not have to waste time reviving and healing separately in case your team members faint.

