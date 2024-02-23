How to solo defeat Empoleon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Beating Empoleon solo in Pokemon GO 3-star raids is challenging, but with the right counters, you can do just that. It is a dual Water and Steel-type Pokemon that can resist various moves. Unlike Infernape and Torterra, the featured Tier-3 bosses of GO: Tour Sinnoh Global event, defeating this one is slightly tricker. However, if you attempt this battle with the right amount of preparation, you can even beat it solo.

To do so, you should know which counters are the best, which Pokemon should be avoided, and which should be included in your Empoleon battle team. This article will tell you the strategy you need to apply to beat this Sinnoh region Pocket Monster in Pokemon GO raids on your own.

How to beat Empoleon in Pokemon GO

Counters to hurt Empoleon (Image via TPC)

To defeat Empoleon in Pokemon GO without the help of a team, all you need is high-level counters and knowledge of the game's current meta. Being able to use maxed-out Pokemon is also always a plus. Empoleon is highly resistant to many types of moves, so you should definitely avoid teaching your counters moves that this creature can withstand.

Empoleon is a dual Water and Steel-type Pokemon, meaning it is weak to Electric, Fighting, and Ground-type attacks. Moreover, due to its typing, it resists Ice, Poison, Steel, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Normal, Psychic, Rock, and Water-type moves. This shows that some attacks cannot significantly damage the raid boss; only Electric, Fighting, and Ground-type ones can.

There is a game feature, called the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect, that boosts the damage output of a move. However, to activate it you will have to align your counter’s type with its move’s type. Doing so will enable STAB, and you will deal massive damage, which is crucial to conquering Empoleon raids in Pokemon GO.

Remember that Empoleon boasts high Combat Power (CP) as a boss, reaching 19,143. Additionally, its Hit Points (HP) will be the same as that of a 3-star boss, i.e., 3600. In the game, its Attack stat is 210, and its Defense stat is 186.

Empoleon in Pokemon GO raids can use Water Claw and Water Fall as its Fast Moves. For the Charged Moves, its options are Flash Cannon, Drill Peck, Blizzard, and Hydro Pump. You should also note that this beast will use STAB power to hurt your counters.

Since its powers will have reached new heights, your Pokemon may fail to defeat it if you don’t use the right ones. The right counters are incredibly bulky, fast attackers, use STAB attacks, and, most importantly, belong to the Electric, Fighting, and Ground-types.

Here are the counters you should use to defeat Empoleon in Pokemon GO:

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Mega Blaziken: Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Discharge

Terrakion: Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Keldo: Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Groudon: Mud Shot Precipice Blades

Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Although these raid counters are perfect for taking down Empoleon in 3-star raids, you should not solely rely on them. Your job is to dodge the boss’s Charged Attacks and launch yours in retaliation. In the process, your counters will get knocked out, so ensure you carry plenty of Max Revives to get them back into shape when battling Empoleon.

