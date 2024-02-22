How to solo defeat Infernape in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Many players might wonder if Infernape in Pokemon GO 3-star raids can be defeated solo. If it is possible, what could be the best raid counters? This guide will list the right set of moves, explore the critter’s weaknesses and resistance, and provide tips for individual raiders. Niantic debuted this critter along with several Sinnoh region Pokemon back in 2018. Since then, it has been a much sought-after beast for its prowess.

Since Infernape cannot be caught from the wild or obtained through research tasks, you have to complete its raids. There is no better time to get it than beating this Pokemon GO raid battle, and here is what you need to emerge victorious as a solo fighter.

How to beat Infernape in Pokemon GO alone

Way to conquer Infernape raids (Image via TPC)

To defeat Infernape alone in Pokemon GO 3-star raids, you must learn its weaknesses and resistance and then build the ideal counters. This Pokemon is a dual Fire and Fighting-type, rendering it susceptible to Flying, Ground, Psychic, and Water-type moves. On the other hand, it is resistant to Bug, Dark, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Steel-type attacks.

To defeat Infernape, take its weaknesses into account and create the best raid counters. Avoid moves that the raid boss can resist.

Infernape in Pokemon GO boasts 222 Attack, 152 Defense, and 183 Stamina. As a 3-star raid boss, it has 3600 Hit Points (HP) and 20,007 Combat Power (CP). You will be given 300 seconds to take it down, so every second matters.

Note that Infernape, in this Pokemon GO raid, can use Fire Spin and Rock Smash as its Fast Moves. Its Charged Moves options are Close Combat, Flamethrower, Solar Beam, and Blast Burn. The Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect will be activated when it uses Fire Spin, Close Combat, Flamethrower, and Blast Burn. They do more damage, so your counters must be bulky to soak it up.

Here is the list of counters to take down Infernape:

Mega Rayquaza : Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent Primal Groudon : Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Waterfall and Origin Pulse Mega Alakazam : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Shadow Moltres : Wing Attack and Sky Attack

: Wing Attack and Sky Attack Shadow Ho-Oh: Extrasensory and Brave Bird

Extrasensory and Brave Bird Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mud Shot and Earth Power Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory and Aeroblast

Extrasensory and Aeroblast Unbound Hoopa : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Staraptor : Gust and Fly

: Gust and Fly Gardevoir : Confusion and Psychic

: Confusion and Psychic Braviary : Air Slash and Fly

: Air Slash and Fly Kingler : Bubble and Crabhammer

: Bubble and Crabhammer Greninja: Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon

These counters will help you defeat Infernape in Pokemon GO, but ensure you dodge its Charged Attacks so the fight can last a little longer. And if the raid parties faint during battle, use Max Revives to resuscitate them and get back to beating the boss.

