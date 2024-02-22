How to get Heatran in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Pokemon GO players who want to get Heatran and its shiny form will have to win its 5-star Raid Battles and Raid Hours. This Legendary Pokemon is returning to raids at 10 am local time on February 22, 2024, and will remain there until 10 am local time on February 23, 2024. Its Raid Hours will be held on February 22 from 6 pm to 7 pm local time, and if you happen to defeat it, then you can get a Heatran in Pokemon GO that knows its signature move, Magma Storm.

Heatran and other Sinnoh region Legendaries, such as Palkia, Dialga, Giratina, and Cresselia, are also the featured Pokemon of the Road to Sinnoh and GO: Tour Sinnoh Global events. If you participate in these events and defeat them, you can add many powerful monsters to your collection.

How to get Heatran from Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Things you should know about Heatran (Image via TPC)

To get Heatran from Pokemon GO 5-star raids, you must defeat it. To do this, you can use the counters. Since this powerhouse is difficult to beat solo, you should form a team of four to seven trainers for an easy takedown.

Your team should know these details when challenging this Legendary Pokemon.

Heatran is a Fire and Steel-type Pocket Monster, which means it is weak to Ground, Fighting, and Water-type moves . Note that Ground-type attacks deal the most damage.

is a which means it is . Note that Ground-type attacks deal the most damage. Due to its typing, it resists Bug, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Poison, Steel, Dragon, Flying, Normal, and Psychic-type attacks .

. Create counters by using moves that Heatran is vulnerable to .

by using moves that . Make sure the team carries enough Max Revives to revive and heal raid attackers.

Best counters to defeat Heatran in Pokemon GO

If you want the best raid counters for Heatran, use Ground-type attacks and enable the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect. This effect activates when the Pokemon’s type matches its move’s type.

Below are Heatran's counters, including the STAB moves.

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Mud Shot and Earth Power Shadow Exadrill: Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Mud-Slap and Earth Power Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm Primal Kyogre: Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Water Fall and Origin Pulse Mamoswine: Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

Mud-Slap and High Horsepower Rhydon: Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Mud-Slap and Earth Power Terrakion: Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Can you get shiny Heatran in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Heatran is available in the game (Image via TPC)

Yes, you can get shiny Heatran from this Pokemon GO raid, but the chances of coming across it are one in 20. You should note that luck plays a pivotal factor; while some trainers from your team might find the shiny, others may not.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Ditto disguises || February 2024 infographic || Is Origin Dialga with Roar of Time good? || Is Origin Palkia with Spacial Rend good? || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters