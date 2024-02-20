Is Heatran with Magma Storm good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Heatran with Magma Storm was available in Pokemon GO for the first time in June 2023. This is the signature move of the Lava Dome Pokemon and can be learned by the critter only during specific events or using an Elite Charged TM. Whether you already have it in your collection or are planning to get one, you might want to know the viability of Heatran with this exclusive move in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battles.

This article will give you a complete overview of Heatran with Magma Storm's viability in the current meta, specifically in comparison with its non-legacy version.

Is Heatran with Magma Storm worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Before discussing Magma Storm's effectiveness on Heatran, here's a look at its typing, stats, and move pool:

Type: Fire and Steel

Fire and Steel Attack: 251

251 Defense: 213

213 Stamina: 209

209 Max. CP: 4,244

4,244 Fast Attacks: Bug Bite and Fire Spin

Bug Bite and Fire Spin Charged Attacks: Earth Power, Flamethrower, Fire Blast, Iron Head, Stone Edge, Magma Storm (exclusive)

At the outset, you must know that Heatran is more of a spice pick in the Master League meta. Despite having only three weaknesses and nine resistances—five of which are double resistances—it is not a must-have.

That said, Heatran with Magma Storm outclasses all other versions of the critter. This is owing to the move's sheer damage output of 78 base damage (including STAB) for only 40 energy, bringing its DPE ratio to nearly two.

With Fire Spin and Iron Head as its other moves, Heatran without Magma Storm wins only 13 out of 48 matchups in two-shield situations, 12 when one shield is available on both sides. On the other hand, with the Exclusive Move, the critter wins 16 and 14 matches in two- and one-shield situations, respectively.

Is Heatran with Magma Storm worth using in Pokemon GO Gym and Raid battles?

Being a Legendary Pocket Monster, Heatran is ineligible to defend Gyms in Pokemon GO. However, it is an excellent Fire-type attacker, and having Magma Storm helps to a great extent. The combination of Fire Storm and Magma Storm deals 17.02 DPS with a TDO of 603.3. Its next-best Fire-type attack combo is Fire Spin and Flamethrower, which deals only 15.57 DPS and has a TDO of 551.7.

Therefore, having Heatran with Magma Storm can be highly effective when using it as a Fire-type attacker in Pokemon GO.

How to get a Heatran with Magma Storm in Pokemon GO

In February 2024, to get a Heatran that knows Magma Storm in Pokemon GO, you must catch it during the Raid Hour (February 22, 2024, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time). The Heatran you receive for completing the Road to Sinnoh: Raid Challenge also knows this attack.

Alternatively, you can use an Elite Charged TM to teach Heatran this move.

