5 things to look forward to in Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global

Pokemon GO players are more than ready to uncover the content on offer during the GO Tour: Sinnoh Global. Fans are already hyped about the arrival of Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia, but there are many more things they should be excited about. This event could change the landscape of Niantic's mobile game because it is set to introduce a new groundbreaking mechanic.

Several shiny, rare, regular, and potent Pokemon will also be available to capture during the GO Tour: Sinnoh Global. You will be given plenty of options to get what you like from the wild, including Pokemon Eggs, Raids, Research Tasks, and more.

With this in mind, here are the five exciting things trainers can expect from the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global.

White-Striped Basculin, Debut of Adventure Effect, and other things to look for in Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global

1) Arrival of shiny Origin Forme Dialga and shiny Origin Forme Palkia

Shiny versions of Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga (Image TPC)

The Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global will debut both regular and shiny forms of Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia. These Dragon-type Legendary Pokemon are the highlights of this event. You have two ways to get your hands on them. The first is to win their raids, and the second is to complete the Special Research Task.

The Special Research Task is divided into two parts: Diamond and Pearl. The former will take you down the path to get Origin Forme Dialga, while the latter will direct you to collect Origin Forme Palkia.

This event also features the two creatures in Pokemon GO 5-star raid battles. By defeating them, you can earn an encounter with them. To have a chance at obtaining their shiny forms, you must win the Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia raids or complete the selected Badge missions.

2) Shining surprises await

List of shiny critters (Image via Niantic)

You should be excited to bag shiny creatures during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global event. This event will bring back old shiny variants, like Rhyhorn and Hisuian Sneasel, and debut new ones, like Stunky, Skuntank, Carnivine, and Pachirisu.

The wild Pocket Monsters with boosted chances of being in their shiny forms are as follows:

Shiny Turtwig

Shiny Chimchar

Shiny Piplup

Shiny Stunky

Shiny costumed Pokemon like Pikachu

You can also find entities with increased chances of being shiny Pokemon from eggs:

Shiny Hisuian Voltorb

Shiny Hisuian Qwilfish

Shiny Pachirisu

Shiny Chatot

Shiny Carnivine

You can even get yourself the shiny variants of Origin Forme Dialga and Origin Forme Palkia in your first few attempts.

3) Return of Hisuian Decidueye, Hisuian Samurott, and Hisuian Typhlosion in raids

Hisuian Decidueye, Hisuian Samurott, and Hisuian Typhlosion (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO 3-star raids during the GO Tour: Sinnoh Global will introduce Hisuian Decidueye, Hisuian Samurott, and Hisuian Typhlosion. These are the three potent creatures from the Hisui region who first appeared in Legend: Arceus. The interesting thing about their raids is that you will be able to encounter both their regular and shiny forms.

You should note that the odds of finding the shiny forms of Hisuian Decidueye, Hisuian Samurott, and Hisuian Typhlosion in Pokemon GO are very low. That said, you can still try to win as many raids as possible to become a lucky player.

Lastly, 3-star raids aren’t as brutal as 5-star raids that feature Pokemon like Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie, so players can't beat them solo.

4) Entry of Adventure Effect

Roar of Time and Spacial Rend (Image via TPC)

The Adventure Effect in Pokemon GO is an innovative mechanic. The game has many moves with special effects, such as Dragon Meteors, which decreases the Attack stats of the user. However, that is only useful in battles.

Previously, moves could not do anything outside of battles. With the introduction of the Adventure Effect, you can use your Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga, who know their signature moves, to reap several benefits in-game.

Since the Adventure Effect can only be activated if any of the two Pokemon knows their signature moves, your main priority should be to get them with their attacks.

For example, if you have a Pokemon GO Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time, you can freeze the time of the activated in-game items such as Incense, Star Pieces, Lucky Eggs, and more. Conversely, with an Origin Forme Palkia that knows Spacial Rend, you can catch more wild Pokemon at an increased distance.

5) Eye on Route - White-Striped Basculin

White-Striped Basuclin (Image via TPC)

To encounter White-Striped Basculin in Pokemon GO, you should keep your eyes on Routes during the GO Tour: Sinnoh Global. All forms of Basculin are available in the game, but this one is special. The reason is that it is one of the only forms that can evolve into White-Striped Basculegion.

While you will not be able to trigger White-Striped Basculin’s evolution, it doesn’t change the fact that it is worthy of recognition. It is a solo Water-type creature with an attack-focused stats spread and good battle capabilities.

