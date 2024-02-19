Can you solo defeat Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie in Pokemon GO 5-star raids?

Players want to know whether the region-exclusive Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie can be defeated in Pokemon GO 5-star raids solo. The Road to Sinnoh event starts on February 19, 2024, at 10 am local time and ends on February 23, 2024, at 10 am local time. It will focus on bringing back Sinnoh region Pokemon, and you can challenge the Legendary trio (the Guardian of Lake, Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie) during the event. However, many are wondering if they all be beaten individually.

Sadly, taking down any of the three Psychic-type Legendaries alone is impossible. But as a team, you have a chance. That said, we will now look at how to win Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie raids in Niantic’s mobile title.

Pokemon GO: How to beat Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie

Winning Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie raids (Image via TPC)

Since Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie are Psychic-type Pokemon, you can use the same counters to beat them all in Pokemon GO. For this, you need to exploit their type weaknesses. Psychic-type critters are vulnerable to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks and resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type moves.

This means that to win Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie raids, you should use Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type moves. It is also ideal to avoid Fighting and Psychic-type Pokemon that can use attacks that the trio is weak against.

You will want to capitalize on the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect to deal more damage and disregard useless team combinations that don’t give you an advantage in this Pokemon GO raid.

The STAB effect is an in-game damage booster that activates when your counter’s type is similar to the move it uses. For example, Mega Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball can inflict more damage because its type and moves are the same (Dark-type). This allows you to remain one step ahead in any battle.

Here is the list of Pokemon GO counters for Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie:

Mega Tyranitar: Bite and Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Lick and Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl and Foul Play

Mega Gyarados: Bite and Crunch

Shadow Weavile: Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut and Snow Ball

Shadow Hunchkrow: Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Absol: Snarl and Dark Pulse

Bisharp: Snarl and Dark Pulse

Vikavolt: Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Scizor: Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Yanmega: Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Incineroar: Snarl and Dark Pulse

You should note that these 5-star raid bosses will have increased Combat Power (CP) during the raids. As a result, your counters will likely be knocked out many times. You should stock up on Pokemon GO Max Revives to compensate for this. Timely healing and reviving your raid parties is crucial since the raid lasts for only 180 seconds.

In which region will Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie appear?

Regional variants (Image via TPC)

While Azelf will be available in the Americas and Greenland, Mesprit will be in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. Uxie will be available in the Asia-Pacific region.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Infernape raid guide || Torterra raid guide || Empoleon raid guide || Roserade best moveset and counters || Get Yanma and Yanmega