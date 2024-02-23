How to solo defeat Torterra in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Torterra is returning to Pokemon GO via 3-star raids, and many trainers may be wondering if defeating it solo is possible. Developer Niantic introduced the Pocket Monster to the game back in 2018. Since its release, players have been wanting to obtain it directly by avoiding the evolution process. However, they have not had the opportunity to do so.

The Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global event is making that a reality. All you need to do is win the Torterra raid to get your hands on the creature. If you’re lucky, you might even get its shiny form.

This guide offers suggestions on how to win these raids, the best counters, and information about the creature's stats, weaknesses, and resistance.

How to beat Torterra in Pokemon GO alone

Counters to bring down Torterra (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To defeat Torterra in Pokemon GO 3-star raids by yourself, you’ll need high-level counters.

As a dual Grass and Ground-type Pokemon, Torterra is weak to Ice-, Bug-, Fire-, and Flying-type moves. It is resistant to Ground-, Electric- and Rock-type attacks.

When creating a proper raid unit to beat Torterra, use moves the Pokemon is susceptible to. In this case, Ice-type attacks do the most damage. That said, avoid attacks that the critter can easily withstand.

In Pokemon GO, Torterra boasts 202 Attack and 188 Defense. When appearing as a raid boss, it has 3600 Hit Points (HP) and 19,790 Combat Power (CP). Every second is valuable in this raid since it will only last for 300 seconds. This means proper preparation, counters, and time management is essential for solo raiders.

In the pursuit to take down Torterra, your Pokemon will be damaged by its potent moves. It will use Razor Leaf and Bite as the Fast Moves. Additionally, its Charged Moves options will be Solar Beam, Earthquake, Sand Tomb, and Stone Edge.

Therefore, be careful of these attacks and use the following counters to conquer Torterra raids:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Mega Glalie: Frost Breath and Avalanche

Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard and Avalance

Shadow Articuno: Ice Shard and Triple Axel

Shadow Mr. Mime: Ice Shard and Triple Axe

Glaceon: Frost Breath and Avalanche

Reshiram: Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Pheromosa: Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Volcarona: Bug Bite and Overheat

Braviary: Air Slash and Fly

With the help of these counters, solo fighters can beat Torterra in the game. As a final tip, make sure you dodge the creature's Charged Attacks and revive your counters using Pokemon GO Max Revives.

