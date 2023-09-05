How to solo defeat Turtonator in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Turtonator has returned to Pokemon GO in the form of a 3-star raid boss. For this reason, there are bound to be many trainers who will search for this Pocket Monster to challenge it and add it to their collection. Since Turtonator is an incredibly rare creature to find in the wild, this is the best opportunity for players to catch one.

However, while raids are intended to be challenged with multiple trainers, this is not possible for many players who may not have friends to play with or those in rural areas. As a result, many may attempt to complete this raid entirely by themselves. However, this is no easy feat for the average player.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

How to counter Turtonator in Pokemon GO

Turtonator as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first thing players must know about any raid boss in Pokemon GO is its typing. Turtonator is a Dragon and Fire-type creature, which means it has weaknesses to Ground, Rock, and other Dragon-type attacks. With this in mind, trainers can begin to construct a team that has the stats and criteria to properly dispatch the Pocket Monster in its raid battle.

The best possible counter that players can use is Primal Groudon, which was released via the GO Fest event last month. With increased stats and a new secondary Fire typing, this powered-up form of Hoenn's resident Continent Pokemon should always be used for this raid.

Mamoswine, Rayquaza, Palkia, Diancie, and Kyurem Black are also great choices for this raid. Since Turtonator is an incredibly bulky Pokemon, players attempting to solo the raid will have a stressful time trying to take out the boss within the given raid time limit. For this reason, they will need to bring some powerful Legendaries to emerge victorious.

Shadow Pokemon can also be of great help in this Pokemon GO raid battle. Thanks to the Shadow bonus granting creatures with this condition extra attack at the cost of defense, experienced raiders with almost perfect creatures like Shadow Mamoswine and Shadow Tyranitar can make quick work of Turtonator.

While spamming offensive picks is typically the play, trainers should be mindful that Turtonator is a defensively oriented Pokemon and can easily outlast most glass cannons. This means they should stick to more bulky picks like the ones provided.

In addition, players should be mindful of Turtonator's moveset when building their party for this raid. Turtonator has access to Fire, Dragon, and Steel-type moves.

Most importantly, trainers should know that there is no need to solo this raid if they do not want to. Remote raiding is more accessible than ever in Pokemon GO, thanks to Campfire and other online meeting places like Facebook and Discord.

Though the price of passes has doubled, players in need of one Turtonator can just use the free pass distributed daily by photo disks at gym locations.