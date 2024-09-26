Pokemon GO Turtonator raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Turtonator raid guide is an excellent way to prepare for the Fire/Dragon-type creature ahead of its return to 3-star raids during the Legendary Heroes event. This particular Pocket Monster arrived in Niantic's mobile title during June 2023's Dark Flames event and has appeared occasionally as a 3-star raid boss ever since, drawing challenges from plenty of players.
Turtonator makes its 3-star raid return beginning December 24, 2025. Because of this, a Pokemon GO Turtonator raid guide is worth examining to understand this boss' best weaknesses and counters so it can be beaten effectively when Legendary Heroes begins.
Pokemon GO Turtonator raid weaknesses and resistances
What types are super effective or resisted by Turtonator?
As a Fire/Dragon-type species, Turtonator is weak to the following attack elements and will take super effective damage from them:
- Dragon (160% damage)
- Ground (160%)
- Water (160%)
Meanwhile, due to its dual-type combination, Turtonator will resist the following attack types, so they're not recommended to be used when taking it on in 3-star raids:
- Fire (39.1%)
- Grass (39.1%)
- Bug (62.5%)
- Electric (62.5%)
- Steel (62.5%)
Turtonator's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO
As a 3-star raid boss, Turtonator will have the following CP, base stats, and usable moves:
- Combat Power: 16,379
- Attack: 165
- Defense: 215
- Stamina: 3,600
- Fast Attacks: Ember, Fire Spin, Incinerate
- Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Flash Cannon, Dragon Pulse, Overheat
Once the raid begins, trainers will have 180 seconds to defeat the Turtonator. You can participate in Turtonator's 3-star raids in person or remotely unless otherwise noted by Niantic, and inviting more trainers to raid this boss should improve the chances of beating it with plenty of time to spare.
Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Turtonator raids?
As a 3-star raid boss with a maximum HP total of 3,600 and 180 seconds on the raid clock, the right counters should be capable of defeating Turtonator solo in roughly 120 seconds or less. However, this is under the assumption that the best counters are used with the highest possible IV stats for maximum damage.
Pokemon GO Turtonator raid counters
Best Dragon-type counters to Turtonator
- Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Mega/Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Earthquake
- Origin Forme Palkia with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend
- Mega/Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
Best Ground-type counters to Turtonator
- Primal/Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega/Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Earthquake
- Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake
- Shadow Excadrill with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
Best Rock-type counters to Turtonator
- Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide
- Mega/Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Shadow Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
Pokemon GO Turtonator raid catch CP and shiny availability
After being defeated in a 3-star raid, Turtonator can be caught at the following Combat Power range depending on whether or not a Weather Boost is active:
- Weather Boost (Sunny or Windy weather) - 1,203 to 1,270 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 minimum IVs)
- No Weather Boost - 1,504 to 1,587 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 minimum IVs)
Can Turtonator be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Turtonator received its shiny variant on the same day as its debut in the Dark Flames event, and it can be encountered in this shiny form not only by defeating it in 3-star raids but by encountering it in other facets of the game as well, including hatching 10km eggs or completing research. Unless the rates are boosted, there should be a 1 in 64 chance of finding Shiny Turtonator after a raid completion.
