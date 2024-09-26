Pokemon GO Turtonator raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

A Pokemon GO Turtonator raid guide is an excellent way to prepare for the Fire/Dragon-type creature ahead of its return to 3-star raids during the Legendary Heroes event. This particular Pocket Monster arrived in Niantic's mobile title during June 2023's Dark Flames event and has appeared occasionally as a 3-star raid boss ever since, drawing challenges from plenty of players.

Turtonator makes its 3-star raid return beginning December 24, 2025. Because of this, a Pokemon GO Turtonator raid guide is worth examining to understand this boss' best weaknesses and counters so it can be beaten effectively when Legendary Heroes begins.

Pokemon GO Turtonator raid weaknesses and resistances

Kiawe's Turtonator in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

What types are super effective or resisted by Turtonator?

Trending

As a Fire/Dragon-type species, Turtonator is weak to the following attack elements and will take super effective damage from them:

Dragon (160% damage)

Ground (160%)

Water (160%)

Meanwhile, due to its dual-type combination, Turtonator will resist the following attack types, so they're not recommended to be used when taking it on in 3-star raids:

Fire (39.1%)

Grass (39.1%)

Bug (62.5%)

Electric (62.5%)

Steel (62.5%)

Also check: Pokemon GO CP Calculator

Turtonator's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 3-star raid boss, Turtonator will have the following CP, base stats, and usable moves:

Combat Power: 16,379

16,379 Attack: 165

165 Defense: 215

215 Stamina: 3,600

3,600 Fast Attacks: Ember, Fire Spin, Incinerate

Ember, Fire Spin, Incinerate Charged Attacks: Flamethrower, Flash Cannon, Dragon Pulse, Overheat

Once the raid begins, trainers will have 180 seconds to defeat the Turtonator. You can participate in Turtonator's 3-star raids in person or remotely unless otherwise noted by Niantic, and inviting more trainers to raid this boss should improve the chances of beating it with plenty of time to spare.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Turtonator raids?

As a 3-star raid boss with a maximum HP total of 3,600 and 180 seconds on the raid clock, the right counters should be capable of defeating Turtonator solo in roughly 120 seconds or less. However, this is under the assumption that the best counters are used with the highest possible IV stats for maximum damage.

Pokemon GO Turtonator raid counters

Best Dragon-type counters to Turtonator

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mega/Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Earthquake

Origin Forme Palkia with Dragon Tail and Spacial Rend

Mega/Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Also check: Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator

Best Ground-type counters to Turtonator

Primal/Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega/Shadow Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Mega Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Shadow Excadrill with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Best Rock-type counters to Turtonator

Shadow Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Mega/Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Shadow Gigalith with Smack Down and Meteor Beam

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Pokemon GO Turtonator raid catch CP and shiny availability

Turtonator's coloration as a shiny Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After being defeated in a 3-star raid, Turtonator can be caught at the following Combat Power range depending on whether or not a Weather Boost is active:

Weather Boost (Sunny or Windy weather) - 1,203 to 1,270 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 minimum IVs)

- 1,203 to 1,270 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 minimum IVs) No Weather Boost - 1,504 to 1,587 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 minimum IVs)

Can Turtonator be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Turtonator received its shiny variant on the same day as its debut in the Dark Flames event, and it can be encountered in this shiny form not only by defeating it in 3-star raids but by encountering it in other facets of the game as well, including hatching 10km eggs or completing research. Unless the rates are boosted, there should be a 1 in 64 chance of finding Shiny Turtonator after a raid completion.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨