How To Get All Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A

There are three Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A that you can obtain as part of a side quest. These creatures can be evolved as well, allowing you to obtain some strong combat partners. The method of obtaining them is quite straightforward, and the 27th main mission of the game, Restored from a Fossil, will teach you how to do so.

Ad

Let's take a look at all Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A and how to get them.

How to obtain all Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Fossil Pokemon can be obtained from their respective fossils in the game. Then you can take it to Reg, who you can find in the 2F of the Research Laboratory. But keep in mind that each fossil that you purchase will take a significant amount of Poke Dollars if you want to buy it.

Ad

Trending

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

Fossils can be obtained from the Stone Emporium in Lumiose City, and two of them will require 20,000 Poke Dollars each. You can find this particular vendor on the Vert Sector 9, near Aymlis Park.

Stone Emporium (Image via TPC)

Keep in mind that you will need about 70,000 Poke Dollars to obtain all of the Fossils that you then can convert to a Fossil Pokemon. There are three creatures that you can obtain via this method, with one of them turning into Mega if you have a Mega Stone in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Ad

All Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Here are all of the Pokemon that you can get from Fossils in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Amaura (Sail Fossil)

Price: 20,000 Poke Dollars

Evolution: Aurorus

Type: Rock / Ice

Tyrunt (Jaw Fossil)

Price: 20,000 Poke Dollars

Evolution: Tyrantrum

Type: Rock / Dragon

Aerodactyl (Old Amber)

Price: 30,000 Poke Dollars

Evolution: Mega Aerodactyl

Type: Rock / Flying

Keep in mind that Mega Aerodactyl works similar to other Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A. It is temporary and you will need to use Mega Stones to evolve your Aerodactyl.

Ad

Read more related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨