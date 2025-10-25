How To Get All Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A

There are three Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A that you can obtain as part of a side quest. These creatures can be evolved as well, allowing you to obtain some strong combat partners. The method of obtaining them is quite straightforward, and the 27th main mission of the game, Restored from a Fossil, will teach you how to do so.
Let's take a look at all Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A and how to get them.
How to obtain all Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Fossil Pokemon can be obtained from their respective fossils in the game. Then you can take it to Reg, who you can find in the 2F of the Research Laboratory. But keep in mind that each fossil that you purchase will take a significant amount of Poke Dollars if you want to buy it.
Fossils can be obtained from the Stone Emporium in Lumiose City, and two of them will require 20,000 Poke Dollars each. You can find this particular vendor on the Vert Sector 9, near Aymlis Park.
Keep in mind that you will need about 70,000 Poke Dollars to obtain all of the Fossils that you then can convert to a Fossil Pokemon. There are three creatures that you can obtain via this method, with one of them turning into Mega if you have a Mega Stone in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
All Fossil Pokemon in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Here are all of the Pokemon that you can get from Fossils in Pokemon Legends Z-A.
Amaura (Sail Fossil)
- Price: 20,000 Poke Dollars
- Evolution: Aurorus
- Type: Rock / Ice
Tyrunt (Jaw Fossil)
- Price: 20,000 Poke Dollars
- Evolution: Tyrantrum
- Type: Rock / Dragon
Aerodactyl (Old Amber)
- Price: 30,000 Poke Dollars
- Evolution: Mega Aerodactyl
- Type: Rock / Flying
Keep in mind that Mega Aerodactyl works similar to other Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Legends Z-A. It is temporary and you will need to use Mega Stones to evolve your Aerodactyl.
