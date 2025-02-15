How to transfer Hoopa Unbound to Pokemon HOME from Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is hosting a special Hoopa Unbound Raid Day on February 15, 2025. Unlike previous renditions of the raid boss, Hoopa Unbound will be available in Five-Star Raid Battles rather than Elite Raids. This makes these fights much easier for players to grind, as they can be done remotely.

This event marks the long-awaited elimination of the irksome restriction that kept Hoopa Unbound from being transferred to Pokemon HOME. With Hoopa being one of many creatures eligible to be sent to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, many Pokemon GO players will want to know how to transfer it to the storage application.

What is Pokemon HOME?

Pokemon HOME is a free-to-start storage application where users can store their Pokemon across multiple games (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon HOME is a free storage application users can install on mobile devices and the Nintendo Switch. Both versions have their own exclusive features. The mobile version has Wonder Trading and a Global Trade System, while the console version can connect directly to Nintendo Switch titles for large-scale transfers across generations.

Users can also link their Nintendo account with the mobile version, allowing users to access trading features for their Pocket Monsters from the mainline games.

Additionally, players can link their Pokemon GO account with their Pokemon HOME app by connecting with their Nintendo account.

How to transfer Pokemon like Hoopa Unbound from Pokemon GO to Pokemon HOME

Players can transfer creatures to Pokemon HOME from various titles (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before transferring Pocket Monsters, ensure that you have connected your Pokemon HOME and GO accounts. This can be checked by going to the settings menu in GO and selecting the "Connected Devices and Services" option. After doing so, select the "Pokemon HOME" option to begin the linking process.

Once this is completed, select the "Pokemon HOME" option again to bring up a disclaimer, stating that creatures transferred from Pokemon GO cannot return there. Underneath it, you will find a green "Send Pokemon" button, which can be tapped to begin the transferring process. You can then select a Pocket Monster in your storage to send to Pokemon HOME.

Transferring from Niantic's mobile title requires GO Transfer Energy, which generates passively over time. This energy is consumed in scaling amounts, depending on the creatures you want to transfer.

Typically, Mythical and Legendary Pokemon will cost more energy than common ones, so you may only be able to transfer a few Hoopa Unbounds in a single day.

Certain creatures in the game cannot be transferred. Shadow Pokemon and those with costumes are two of the most common instances. Certain Legendary and Mythical Pokemon can also not be transferred, which is why Hoopa Unbound coming to Pokemon HOME is such a big deal for many users.

