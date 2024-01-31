Is Blissey with Wild Charge good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Evolving Chansey during Pokemon GO's February 2024 Community Day will give you a Blissey that knows Wild Charge. But is it any good in PvP and PvE battles in the title? That is a question that will be on the minds of many players in Niantic's AR-based mobile game.

This article delves into the viability of Wild Charge Blissey in GO Battle League and Gyms and raids.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Is Wild Charge Blissey worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Blissey and its pre-evolutions (Image via TPC)

Before getting into whether or not Blissey is good with the Chansey Community Day Move in Pokemon GO, let us look at its other attacks and base stats.

Fast Attacks

Zen Headbutt

Pound

Charged Attacks

Psychic

Hyper Beam

Dazzling Gleam

Wild Charge [might require an Elite Charged TM]

Base Stats

Attack: 129

Defense: 169

Stamina: 496

Wild Charge is an Electric-type Charged Attack that deals 100 base damage and consumes 45 energy. It has a high damage-to-energy ratio but comes at the cost of lowering the user's Defense by two stages.

In even-shielded situations in the Great and Ultra League of GO Battle League, Blissey had poor results before getting Wild Charge. Unfortunately, this new addition does little to improve its positioning as it still performs sub-optimally.

The only way to get positive results with Blissey is to give it a shield advantage, but that defeats the point of having such a bulky Pocket Monster on your team in the first place.

Without STAB, Wild Charge does Blissey more harm than good, as it lowers the creature's Defense stats. Even with the constant nerfs to Psychic, it still offers better coverage into Fighting-types that threaten Blissey the most.

Is Wild Charge Blissey worth using in Pokemon GO Gym and Raid battles?

Blissey is useless as an attacker in Gyms and Raids because of its low Attack stat. However, it can dish out a lot of damage over time and, therefore, is one of the best Gym Defenders in Pokemon GO.

Even here, Wild Charge — 90 damage and no STAB for 50 energy — doesn't come in handy as the combination of Pound and Hyper Beam (both moves that get STAB) deal more overall damage.

How to get Blissey that knows Wild Charge in Pokemon GO

To get a Blissey that knows Wild Charge, you must evolve Chansey during the February Community Day event or up to five hours after. This will take you 50 Candy.

Alternatively, you can give a previously-owned Blissey an Elite Charged TM, but that would be an absolute waste of the rare item.

Just because Wild Charge Blissey is useless doesn't mean you shouldn't play the February Community Day, as it will give you a solid chance of getting Shiny Happiny, Shiny Chansey, and Shiny Blissey in Pokemon GO.