  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Is Florges with Chilling Water good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Is Florges with Chilling Water good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Sep 13, 2025 14:05 GMT
Florges with Chilling Water in Pokemon GO
Florges with Chilling Water in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Florges with Chilling Water makes its Pokemon GO debut on September 14, 2025, as part of the Flabebe Community Day event. Not only is this the first time that the creature gets access to this move, but this is also the first time the move itself will be available in the mobile game.

Ad

Chilling Water is a Water-type Charged Attack that has a base power of 60 in PvP battles and 65 in PvE battles. In the former, it costs 45 energy to use and is guaranteed to lower the target's Attack by one stage, making it a Water-type Icy Wind clone.

Does Florges benefit from the addition of Chilling Water to its moveset? This article takes a deep dive.

sk promotional banner

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Is Florges with Chilling Water worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

At the outset, yes! Chilling Water Florges is a very strong contender for all three main formats of GBL—the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO current Raid Bosses: 5-star Raids, Megas, and more

Instead of running the Grass-type Trailblaze to boost its Attack, Florges can now utilize Chilling Water to debuff its enemies. This is highly effective for two reasons. Firstly, it helps bolster Florges' already impressive defenses. Secondly, it Water has better offensive coverage than Grass—being able to hit all three types that resist Fairy-type moves for at least neutral damage.

Ad

Florges' effectiveness increases significantly in the Great League thanks to the Water-type coverage. In the Master League, where

Is Florges with Chilling Water worth using in Pokemon GO Gyms and Raids?

Unlike the PvP arena, where Chilling Water Florges has extensive use, the PvE arena is not its playground. Florges doesn't get STAB on Water-type moves, so it should run things like Moonblast or even Disarming Voice when entering raids or Gym battles.

Ad

How to get Florges with Chilling Water in Pokemon GO

To get Florges with Chilling Water in Pokemon GO, you must evolve Floette between 2 pm local time on Sunday, September 14, 2025, and 10 pm local time on Sunday, September 21, 2025.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO current PokeStop Showcase: All dates and featured Pokemon

After this window passes, you must wait for the December Community Day or some other special event where Florges will have access to this move. Alternatively, you can use an Elite Charged TM to teach Florges this attack.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications