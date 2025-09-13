Is Florges with Chilling Water good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Florges with Chilling Water makes its Pokemon GO debut on September 14, 2025, as part of the Flabebe Community Day event. Not only is this the first time that the creature gets access to this move, but this is also the first time the move itself will be available in the mobile game.Chilling Water is a Water-type Charged Attack that has a base power of 60 in PvP battles and 65 in PvE battles. In the former, it costs 45 energy to use and is guaranteed to lower the target's Attack by one stage, making it a Water-type Icy Wind clone.Does Florges benefit from the addition of Chilling Water to its moveset? This article takes a deep dive.Is Florges with Chilling Water worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?At the outset, yes! Chilling Water Florges is a very strong contender for all three main formats of GBL—the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues.Also read: Pokemon GO current Raid Bosses: 5-star Raids, Megas, and moreInstead of running the Grass-type Trailblaze to boost its Attack, Florges can now utilize Chilling Water to debuff its enemies. This is highly effective for two reasons. Firstly, it helps bolster Florges' already impressive defenses. Secondly, it Water has better offensive coverage than Grass—being able to hit all three types that resist Fairy-type moves for at least neutral damage.Florges' effectiveness increases significantly in the Great League thanks to the Water-type coverage. In the Master League, where Is Florges with Chilling Water worth using in Pokemon GO Gyms and Raids?Unlike the PvP arena, where Chilling Water Florges has extensive use, the PvE arena is not its playground. Florges doesn't get STAB on Water-type moves, so it should run things like Moonblast or even Disarming Voice when entering raids or Gym battles.How to get Florges with Chilling Water in Pokemon GOTo get Florges with Chilling Water in Pokemon GO, you must evolve Floette between 2 pm local time on Sunday, September 14, 2025, and 10 pm local time on Sunday, September 21, 2025.Also read: Pokemon GO current PokeStop Showcase: All dates and featured PokemonAfter this window passes, you must wait for the December Community Day or some other special event where Florges will have access to this move. Alternatively, you can use an Elite Charged TM to teach Florges this attack.Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts